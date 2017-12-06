ADRs End Mostly Lower; Banks Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Barclays PLC (BCS) were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.2% to 148.4. The European index decreased 0.1% to 138.09, the Asian index dropped 0.4% to 174.62, and the emerging markets fell 0.2% to 314.03.

The Latin American index was the only indicator to see gains rising 0.2% to 238.94.

ADRs of Barclays fell 0.7% to $10.14 after The Wall Street Journal reported the bank would lend $20 billion to back CVS Health Corp.'s takeover of Aetna Inc.

ADRs of Deutsche Bank dropped by 1.4% to $18.50 as the company continued to cope with news it received a subpoena from U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office concerning people or entities affiliated with President Donald Trump.

ADRs of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) rose 2.2% to $172.63 after Susquehanna initiated coverage with a positive rating.

ADRs of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) fell 0.6% to $34.66 despite reporting positive results from a late stage clinical trial of its Shingrix drug.

