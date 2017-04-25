ADRs End Higher; Baidu, Novartis Rise

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU, K3SD.SG) and Novartis AG (NVS, NOVN.EB) were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.8% to 137.38. The European index also increased 0.8% to 130.17, the Asian index improved 1.1% to 154.57, the Latin American index edged 0.2% higher to 227.73 and the emerging markets index increased 0.9% to 279.26.

ADRs of Baidu shot up 3.9% to $186.99 after Netflix Inc., which has struggled to win government approval to operate in China, said it had struck a licensing deal with Chinese video-streaming platform iQiyi to show the U.S. company's original content in the country. IQiyi is a subsidiary of Baidu, China's most popular internet search engine.

ADRs of Novartis, meanwhile, ended 2.2% higher at $76.24 after the company posted solid quarterly results showing sales of its heart-failure drug Entresto are gaining momentum.

Write to Anne Steele at anne.steele@wsj.com.

