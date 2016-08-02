Ad Breaks Coming to Facebook Live

article

Facebook is testing video ads during live broadcasts from top publishing partners.

"We're running a small test where a group of publishers have the option to insert a short ad break in their Facebook Live videos," a spokesman confirmed to PCMag.

The commercial breaks, AdAge reports, may appear five minutes into a broadcast, and last up to 15 seconds. Clips are pulled from existing promoted video campaigns, though brands can choose to opt out.

"There was no reporting on how well it does and you don't have control over where the commercial shows up," an agency executive told AdAge, which suggested it's the publisher, not advertiser, that controls video marketing on their channel.

Most firms don't want their brand associated with tragic events, like live broadcasts of police shootings. On the other hand, a 15-second spot during the incredibly popular "Chewbacca mom" video could be great for sales. But as AdAge points out, Live commercials are still in the testing phase, and may never develop into a full ad product available to the masses.

The social network dove head-first into its latest money-making venture with the December launch of Live Video, which allows users to broadcast clips from their phone to the social network in real time. Facebook recently beefed up its service by adding the ability to go live in groups and events, add filters, and post varied reactions as a viewer.

