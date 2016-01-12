Accommodations at Kayak and New Dining Discounts

article

Get a Room

Travel deal Web site Kayak is now letting some travelers book hotels directly on its site.

Previously, the site would direct customers to partner hotel sites after they booked airfare at Kayak. Now, available in limited beta, people can pick their tickets and select a hotel via the “Book Now” feature without actually having to leave Kayak.com.

The company expects to have its new booking feature available online and via mobile apps in the next few weeks.

MMM Good!

Foodies who like to dine out--and get discounts while doing so--need to check out a new search engine called BiteHunter.

The site lets you enter in the type of cuisine you’re craving, along with your zip code, and it will locate nearby restaurants that are offering specials that day. The site features a “Daily Deal” section, a list of Happy Hours, and nearby events.

It’ll also tell you if the place delivers, offers rewards points, or has a prix fixe menu. Right now, BiteHunter only covers dining deals in various neighborhoods throughout Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

Data at a Discount

In the market to make one of the new iPad 2s your very own? Well, good things come to those who waited to buy the tablet after the release day.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is offering one free month of iPad data for a limited time. By calling AT&T at 1-888-237-5888, or visiting your local brick-and-mortar AT&T store, you can get their $25 2GB plan free for one month on your AT&T bill. The company say there’s no commitment to give it a try, and no early termination, activation, or other fees.

Rent Check

If you’re looking to rent property, but aren’t sure how to find the best price, you’ll definitely want to check out the latest offering from Zillow.

The home value estimator lets you determine how much a rental property is actually worth with its new Rent Zestimator. The tool calculates how much you should be paying to your landlord on a monthly basis. The database covers more than 90 million homes, giving you zero excuses when it comes to doing your homework before signing a lease.

Not only is it great for tenants, but landlords can also benefit from knowing how their properties compare to other local properties. Check it out online, or via your Zillow mobile app.

Ways to Help Japan

Speaking of mobile technology, there’s really no excuse not to take a few seconds to donate to the disaster relief efforts in Japan. Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10. Text donations hit the $1 million mark this week, so keep it going! Those of you who want to give more, check out other ways to lend a hand at RedCross.org.

