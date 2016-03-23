A Lesson in Marketing to Millennials

As back-to-school season rolls around, retailers are presented with an opportunity to market their products to students.

But how can you market to the ever-fickle teen shopper? Christie Garton, co-author of “Marketing to Millennials: Reach the Largest and Most Influential Generation of Consumers Ever,” shares her top tips to FBN’s Jo Ling Kent.

“Millennials are important,” says Garton. “They have an indirect spending power of $500 billion per year, so it’s important to be able to understand how to capture this influential market.”

Garton, also the founder of UChic, says a recent study finds that millennials are more than twice as likely to be early adapters. Therefore, it’s best for retailers to appeal to millennials’ desire to be trendsetters.

“What we recommend to retailers this season is to really be clear about what’s new,” says Garton.