6 Moves to Getting a Promotion in the Next 30 Days

Asking for a promotion is one of the best things you can do for your career.

As the summer months begin to heat up, this is a great time to accomplish some of your career goals. Research shows June is one of the best months to land a promotion, so now is the time to start planning your next move.

If you’re looking to set yourself up for success in the upcoming month, here are some tips to landing a promotion in the next 30 days:

1. Believe in Yourself

When working toward a promotion, you can’t rely on others to recognize your awesomeness. Promotions take a lot of motivation and cannot be easily achieved unless you believe you have something to offer.

To land a promotion, forgo any negative thoughts you have about the opportunity. Although you may think it’s a long shot or one of your coworkers may beat you to the punch, don’t let these negative thoughts bring you down. If you believe you’re qualified for the promotion, go after it. Don’t let anyone else keep you from success.

2. Aim to Stand Out from the Rest

Although you can’t rely on your boss to recognize your success, you can still stand out from the rest of your coworkers. Remember, actions speak louder than words, so be sure to bring your accomplishments to your boss’s attention.

To be a stand-out employee, always be on task, complete assignments on time, demonstrate leadership, and be a team player. You don’t have to overcompensate to be an all-star employee; just do your job well and show your boss that you truly love what you do.

3. Share Your Work with Movers and Shakers of Your Company

While your boss is ultimately the person you determines your promotion, it’s also a good idea to get on the radar of the movers and shakers of your company. These employees are either key players in management or some of the best employees in your organization.

Movers and shakers are important to reach out to because they’re the first to take note of your work ethic and accomplishments. By having a few of these employees on your side, you’re likely to have several strong references who can vouch for your performance when you ask for a promotion.

4. Prepare Yourself for the Promotion

Once you’ve decided you’re ready to ask for a promotion, gather your materials and get organized. First, decide what position you want and how it aligns with your long-term goals with the company. This will make a stronger request for the promotion.

After you’ve figured out what position you want, gather your credentials and create a portfolio of your accomplishments. When you ask for the promotion, you’ll be expected to show examples to illustrate why you’re qualified for the position. Find strong examples such as a project you led, to show your boss during your meeting.

5. Be Timely With Your Request

Although there is no “perfect” time to ask for a promotion, timing is still everything. The last thing you should do is ask for a promotion when your boss is obviously overwhelmed with a number of projects or is leaving for vacation. If you want your boss to listen to your request, then you’ll need to be considerate of his or her schedule.

When it’s time to ask for your promotion, there are a few things to keep in mind. Avoid asking your boss for a promotion on the spot. Instead, ask your boss to schedule a meeting to discuss your performance. You should also avoid asking for a promotion when your boss is about to leave for lunch or head home for the day. This will prevent you from catching your boss off guard and conflicting with their commitments.

6. Be Persistent

Employees often give up too quickly when asking for a promotion. If your boss is too busy this week to meet, follow up with him or her in a few days to schedule another meeting.

Even after you ask your boss for the promotion, don’t forget to follow up. If you wait for the boss to make a decision on their terms, they’ll eventually think you gave up on the promotion. As an employee, take action to make opportunities happen for yourself. If you keep waiting for your boss to get back with you, the opportunity may pass you by.

When asking for a promotion, remember the worst thing your employer could say is “no.” If you happen to get passed up for an opportunity you deserve, continue to be persistent and find new ways to lead yourself to your desired position.