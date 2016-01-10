5 Trends Looming in the Baby Market

article

When it comes to consumer power, the mom community is a force to be reckoned with. Trends, products and advice that become a hit with this group are guaranteed success. Last year it was all about 50 Shades of Gray and gender reveal parties. But this year, the attention is shifting to sleeping arrangements and home-made jewelry.

Continue Reading Below

According to BabyCenter.com, moms are now talking about turning their breast milk into jewelry and crib-free baby sleeping quarters.

Rebecca Michals, community director at Baby Center, says it’s too soon to tell if the latest interests are going to become full blown trends, but here’s what the site—and moms—are keeping an eye on:

Breast Milk Jewelry

Breast feeding not only helps create a bond with the baby and help the mom lose weight, but it’s now becoming a fashion accessory.

“Breast feeding is a special, but fleeting, time between mom and baby and this is a way to cherish and preserve that special time,” says Michals. She says sellers on Etsy are transforming breast milk into pendants that moms can wear so they’ll always have a memento from that special time with baby.

Advertisement

Crib-Free Sleeping

The crib tends to be the first item soon-to-be parents purchase, but that might be a thing of the past.

“People are choosing not to use a crib at all. The baby is sleeping on a mattress or right on the floor inside the nursery,” says Michals.

She explains that moms feel this sleeping arrangement allows babies to explore their environment safely. Parents that pass on the crib should ensure the room is baby proofed and that no furniture can tip over or fall on a curious baby.

Skype Baby Showers

The tough economy and spread out family members and friends make it hard for everyone to attend baby showers. To keep everyone connected, more moms are broadcasting the baby showers over the Internet via free services like Skype. The video conferencing isn’t only reserved for baby showers, says Michals. Military families are using Skype to participate in the special moments of pregnancy and delivery.

Birth Wreaths

Let’s face it, hospital rooms tend to be pretty boring when it comes to décor. To help liven up a room during birth, moms across the country are making wreaths in honor of the coming baby, according to Baby Center.

“It’s a beautiful way to celebrate that moment and announce the baby’s arrival,” says Michals, noting that moms living in the south are likely already familiar with this trend that’s “sweeping across moms-to-be.”

Baby Wearing Shirts

Numerous studies show the positive impact of skin-to-skin contact between a mom and a new baby.

Since skin-to-skin requires both mom and baby to be shirtless, it can be hard to make this happen on the go. To help eliminate any embarrassments, baby wearing shirts let mom place the baby against her skin while in public. It’s similar to a sling but with this, the baby stays inside the shirt. NuRoo is one example of a company that makes baby wearing shirts, which sell for $59.99 at Babies R Us. According to Baby Center, moms are divided on this one, with some saying it’s a must have while others are more skeptical.