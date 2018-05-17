5 royals who had or have real day jobs

article

While they might not do it for the cash, some royals have rolled up their sleeves and ventured out into the real world workforce.

Prince William famously made headlines back in 2015, when he was hired as an air ambulance helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, a stint that lasted more than two years and ended last summer so he could focus on his royal duties.

In a sign that real-world grit, so to speak, doesn’t fall far from the tree, Prince William’s cousin Princess Beatrice tried her hand at several office gigs including work at an investment capital firm and on a movie set at Sony Pictures.

But it’s just not just Queen Elizabeth II’s grandkids getting into the land of 9-5. Royals outside the U.K. have opted for real-world experience too. Here’s a list of five royals who have plunged into the job market.

1. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

Job: Part-time airline pilot, KLM

Last year, the Dutch king revealed that for more than two decades, he has (along with his royal duties) held down a part-time job as a guest co-pilot. The king said he works about twice a month flying planes for KLM and Martinair. The 51-year-old father of three calls it a “hobby” that gives him a chance to focus on something else.

2. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton

Job: Party supply seller and accessories buyer

Before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, dabbled in the world of small business. One of her first stints was working at her parents’ party supplies company called Party Pieces. She later took a short stint as an accessories buyer at Jigsaw, a British luxury fashion brand.

3. Princess Beatrice

Job: Investment capital firm, coordinating producer at Sony Pictures

While she’s the eighth in line to the British throne, Princess Beatrice has already built quite a resume for herself. She held brief stints at an investment capital firm in London and as a coordinating producer at Sony Pictures. The princess is now living in New York City studying finance.

4. Princess Eugenie

Job: Associate Director, Hauser & Wirth; benefits auctions manager, Paddle8

Like her sister, Princess Eugenie relocated to New York City for her career, scoring a position with the online auction firm Paddle8 as a benefit auctions manager. She later moved back to London to work as an associate director for the Hauser & Wirth art gallery.

5. Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece

Job: Designer

In 2001, Marie-Chantal started her own children’s clothing line. The brand has since grown into a boutique in London and is carried at a number of top luxury department stores, including Harrods and Saks Fifth Avenue.