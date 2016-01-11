4G Access for Next to Nothing and a Thrift Store Hits the Web

Welcome to OnSale at FOXBusiness, where we look at cool deals and insane bargains.

Get access to 4G speeds wherever you go with this great deal from NetZero. Send your old, gently used iPad back to Apple for possible store credit. And find some fantastic bargains and give to charity with the help of this great online thrift store.

4G for Cheap

Seeking speedy Internet access wherever you go for next-to-nothing? NetZero has just what you’re looking for.

NetZero 4G Mobile Broadband is now available in select cities, from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles. Several pricing plans are available to fit any budget, so you can stay connected while sticking with your budget. You can sign up for free monthly access, which gives you 200MB of monthly data. There’s also a plan for $9.95 per month that gives you access to 500MB of data. The most expensive plan gives you 4,000MB of data per month for just $49.95. You only need to pay for the NetZero 4G Broadband device, which costs just $49.95. There’s no contract and no commitment required, and you can upgrade or downgrade your plan whenever you decide you need more or less data. Sign up by clicking here.

iPad Extra Credit

If you’re planning to buy a new iPad, and don’t know what to do with your old one, you should check out Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reuse and Recycle program. If your old iPad is in good condition, you stand to get credit for your old device. From the Reuse and Recycle page, you’ll be prompted to select the category, manufacturer, series, and model.

First generation, gently-used iPads can earn credit in the form of an Apple gift card. For example, if you want to return your fully-functional iPad 16GB with Wi-Fi, with minimal scratches to the display and case, with engraving on the back, and no water damage, you could get a $60 credit with free shipping. The iPad 2 is also accepted, and of course will get you more cash, as long as it’s in good condition For example, a black iPad 2 16GB WiFi + 3G with no scratches, full function and battery life, no water damage and without engraving will get you up to $250. It also helps to include the power cord, and to remove all of your content and settings.

Thrifty for Good

WebThriftStore helps you get rid of the items you no longer use while donating to your favorite charity. All you need to do is write a posting describing the item, post a picture, and select your charity of choice, such as the ASPCA or ClassWish.org, and 80% of the proceeds from sold items goes to your selected cause.

The site makes sending sold items easy with a link to buy USPS Flat Rate Boxes on the site. You can also shop online at WebThriftStore, so if you’re looking for a good deal, you may want to check this out.

Know of a killer deal or insane bargain? Email the goods to OnSale@FOXBusiness.com and share the wealth.