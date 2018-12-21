4 companies to watch in 2019

article

From the good, the bad, to the possibly ugly, each year brings a new array of challenges for businesses.

Continue Reading Below

While no one knows for sure what 2019 will bring, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence – who track more than 1,900 companies in industries including energy, technology, retail, and finance – made some predictions about which companies might make headlines.

To make the cut on its list of companies to watch, analysts looked at revenue growth, margins, market share and debt, in addition to other factors such as economic conditions, to narrow down their most noteworthy picks.

Here are four of Bloomberg Intelligence’s 50 companies to watch in 2019.

1. CBS

Advertisement

Following the abrupt exit of CEO Les Moonves over sexual misconduct allegations, and a settlement with controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc. (NAI), many are questioning the prospects of a sale in 2019. Rumors of a CBS-Viacom merger have been swirling for months with outlets reporting it could happen early next year.

2. AB InBev

Bloomberg analysts predict that the Belgium-based brewing company could put its nonalcoholic assets up for sale next year. What’s more, earlier this month, the world’s biggest brewer announced that it’s teaming up with Canada’s Tilray to research cannabis infused drinks.

3. Canopy Growth

Speaking of cannabis, analysts predict the world’s largest maker will benefit from fast-emerging global demand from both medical and recreational use. The company, which already operates in 11 countries, is expanding to Germany, Spain, Denmark and Australia, with expectations that it will enter several other markets as well.

4.Comcast

On the heels of its purchase of Sky Plc, the country’s largest cable operator is on verge of transforming itself into a global distributor with more than 50 subscribers, analysts predict. They say the new acquisition gives the company the opportunity to launch a global streaming platform to rival Netflix. Also, analysts believe the company is well-positioned to withstand wireless’ 5G broadband rollout due to its own ultrahigh-speed offerings.