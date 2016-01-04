article

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be tough in today’s work environment, but some jobs allow for more flexibility than others. In fact, work-life balance has decreased in recent years, as employees have reported an average work-life balance satisfaction rating of 3.5 in 2009, 3.4 in 2012, and 3.2 thus far in 2015* (Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied). So where do you turn to get a job that won’t leave you working 24/7?

That’s where we come in. Glassdoor has identified the 25 Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance. This list was compiled based entirely on employee feedback shared on Glassdoor over the past year.

Data Scientist, SEO Manager and Talent Acquisition Specialist top our list for jobs providing a great work-life balance.

Which other jobs help you lead a satisfying life in and out of the office? Check out the complete results:

1. Data Scientist

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.2

Salary: $114,808

Number of Job Openings: 1,315

2. SEO Manager

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.1

Salary: $45,720

Number of Job Openings: 338

3. Talent Acquisition Specialist

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.0

Salary: $63,504

Number of Job Openings: 1,171

4. Social Media Manager

Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.0

Salary: $40,000

Number of Job Openings: 661

5. Substitute Teacher

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.9

Salary: $24,380

Number of Job Openings: 590

6. Recruiting Coordinator

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.9

Salary: $44,700

Number of Job Openings: 446

7. UX Designer

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.9

Salary: $91,440

Number of Job Openings: 338

8. Digital Marketing Manager

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.9

Salary: $70,052

Number of Job Openings: 640

9. Marketing Assistant

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8

Salary: $32,512

Number of Job Openings: 384

10. Web Developer

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8

Salary: $66,040

Number of Job Openings: 2,117

11. Risk Analyst

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8

Salary: $69,088

Number of Job Openings: 208

12. Civil Engineer

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8

Salary: $65,532

Number of Job Openings: 809

13. Client Manager

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8

Salary: $71,120

Number of Job Openings: 503

14. Instructional Designer

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8

Salary: $66,040

Number of Job Openings: 782

15. Marketing Analyst

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8

Salary: $60,000

Number of Job Openings: 341

16. Software QA Engineer

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8

Salary: $91,440

Number of Job Openings: 457

17. Web Designer

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8

Salary: $53,848

Number of Job Openings: 500

18. Research Technician

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8

Salary: $36,525

Number of Job Openings: 299

19. Program Analyst

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7

Salary: $71,120

Number of Job Openings: 524

20. Data Analyst

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7

Salary: $58,928

Number of Job Openings: 1,954

21. Content Manager

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7

Salary: $60,960

Number of Job Openings: 409

22. Solutions Engineer

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7

Salary: $92,456

Number of Job Openings: 652

23. Lab Assistant

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7

Salary: $27,550

Number of Job Openings: 779

24. Software Developer

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7

Salary: $80,000

Number of Job Openings: 3,330

25. Front End Developer

Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7

Salary: $75,000

Number of Job Openings: 1337

Methodology: For a job title to be considered for Glassdoor’s report on the 25 Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance, job titles must have at least 75 work-life balance ratings shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year (10/1/14 - 9/30/15) from a minimum of 75 companies. Of the job titles that meet this criteria, they must also include “work life balance” and/or related terms as a pro of the job in at least 15% of reviews. Job titles considered for this report must have at least 200 job openings, which represent active job listings on Glassdoor as of 10/1/15. Rankings represent ratings beyond the thousandth, and ratings are rounded to the nearest tenth for simplicity of reporting. This report takes into account job title normalization that groups similar job titles.

*Average work-life balance ratings based on at least 60,000 company reviews shared by employees per calendar year. For 2015, rating represents calendar year to date (1/1/15-10/13/15)