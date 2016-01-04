Maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be tough in today’s work environment, but some jobs allow for more flexibility than others. In fact, work-life balance has decreased in recent years, as employees have reported an average work-life balance satisfaction rating of 3.5 in 2009, 3.4 in 2012, and 3.2 thus far in 2015* (Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied). So where do you turn to get a job that won’t leave you working 24/7?
That’s where we come in. Glassdoor has identified the 25 Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance. This list was compiled based entirely on employee feedback shared on Glassdoor over the past year.
Data Scientist, SEO Manager and Talent Acquisition Specialist top our list for jobs providing a great work-life balance.
Which other jobs help you lead a satisfying life in and out of the office? Check out the complete results:
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.2
- Salary: $114,808
- Number of Job Openings: 1,315
2. SEO Manager
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.1
- Salary: $45,720
- Number of Job Openings: 338
3. Talent Acquisition Specialist
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.0
- Salary: $63,504
- Number of Job Openings: 1,171
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 4.0
- Salary: $40,000
- Number of Job Openings: 661
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.9
- Salary: $24,380
- Number of Job Openings: 590
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.9
- Salary: $44,700
- Number of Job Openings: 446
7. UX Designer
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.9
- Salary: $91,440
- Number of Job Openings: 338
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.9
- Salary: $70,052
- Number of Job Openings: 640
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8
- Salary: $32,512
- Number of Job Openings: 384
10. Web Developer
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8
- Salary: $66,040
- Number of Job Openings: 2,117
11. Risk Analyst
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8
- Salary: $69,088
- Number of Job Openings: 208
12. Civil Engineer
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8
- Salary: $65,532
- Number of Job Openings: 809
13. Client Manager
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8
- Salary: $71,120
- Number of Job Openings: 503
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8
- Salary: $66,040
- Number of Job Openings: 782
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8
- Salary: $60,000
- Number of Job Openings: 341
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8
- Salary: $91,440
- Number of Job Openings: 457
17. Web Designer
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8
- Salary: $53,848
- Number of Job Openings: 500
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.8
- Salary: $36,525
- Number of Job Openings: 299
19. Program Analyst
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7
- Salary: $71,120
- Number of Job Openings: 524
20. Data Analyst
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7
- Salary: $58,928
- Number of Job Openings: 1,954
21. Content Manager
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7
- Salary: $60,960
- Number of Job Openings: 409
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7
- Salary: $92,456
- Number of Job Openings: 652
23. Lab Assistant
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7
- Salary: $27,550
- Number of Job Openings: 779
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7
- Salary: $80,000
- Number of Job Openings: 3,330
- Work-Life Balance Rating: 3.7
- Salary: $75,000
- Number of Job Openings: 1337
Methodology: For a job title to be considered for Glassdoor’s report on the 25 Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance, job titles must have at least 75 work-life balance ratings shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year (10/1/14 - 9/30/15) from a minimum of 75 companies. Of the job titles that meet this criteria, they must also include “work life balance” and/or related terms as a pro of the job in at least 15% of reviews. Job titles considered for this report must have at least 200 job openings, which represent active job listings on Glassdoor as of 10/1/15. Rankings represent ratings beyond the thousandth, and ratings are rounded to the nearest tenth for simplicity of reporting. This report takes into account job title normalization that groups similar job titles.
*Average work-life balance ratings based on at least 60,000 company reviews shared by employees per calendar year. For 2015, rating represents calendar year to date (1/1/15-10/13/15)