14 Ways to Keep Working When You've Hit a Mental Roadblock [Infographic]

Your personal productivity can suffer for a number of reasons: a lack of resources, no support, too much on your plate, too little time, burnout, stress, etc., etc.

But sometimes, the only reason you're not getting anything done is because you just don't feel like it.

We've all been there, stuck in seemingly endless procrastination ruts or so bored with our jobs that we'd rather count ceiling tiles than send another darn email.

If this is an everyday occurrence, it's probably time to seek new opportunities elsewhere. On the other hand, if this is just an occasional obstacle, then a new infographic from personal lenders NetCredit may be able to help. It outlines 14 simple techniques for getting over the initial hurdle and back into your workflow. You may even be surprised to find out that daydreaming isn't just a time suck: It can actually get you motivated again!

Check out the full infographic below: