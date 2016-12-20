11 Science-Backed Ways to Help Yourself Wake Up Early [Infographic]

article

I am not a morning person, and while I think I'm pretty good at my job, I'd probably better at it if I were.

Biologist Christoph Randler, who has studied the effects of being a morning person, says those who are most energetic in the morning are better positioned for career success.

"When it comes to business success, morning people hold the important cards," Randler told Harvard Business Review in 2010. "My earlier research showed that they tend to get better grades in school, which get them into better colleges, which then lead to better job opportunities. Morning people also anticipate problems and try to minimize them, my survey showed. They're proactive. A number of studies have linked this trait, proactivity, with better job performance, greater career success, and higher wages."

I don't know about you, but that sure makes me want to become a morning person – which is why I like this new infographic from online lender CashNetUSA. It outlines a few of the psychological and business benefits of being an early riser and offers 11 science-backed ways to teach yourself to love mornings a little more. Check it out below: