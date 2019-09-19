$100k to stay in an igloo. Would you do it?

A pop-up luxury hotel in the North Pole is being dubbed sustainable yet extreme and offering a unique experience -- and the price tag for that experience roughly $100,000.

Continue Reading Below

A stay at the North Pole Igloos hotel will offer those the ability to sleep under the stars coming face-to-face with the Northern Lights. So what's the catch? You only have one month to join a rare group who have spent a night at the North Pole’s glacier.

"The season at North Pole lasts one month only, because it is the only month when in a year you can travel there in a safe way," according to the North Pole Igloos hotel website. For other times of the year the, "North Pole Igloos hotel is moving around arctic glacier" which includes heated glass igloos."

Luxury Action, a private travel company in the Arctic and Nordic regions, is the outfit that took this concept out of the deep freeze and plans to take a limited amount of guests in April of 2020.

"I thought that this is the time and the opportunity to give a chance for my guests to experience the North Pole with arctic explorers and scientists in a safe way, " Founder and CEO of Luxury Action, Janne Honkanen told FOX Business.

Advertisement

The northernmost hotel in the world will set you back 95,000 euros or $105,055. The hefty price includes a two-night stay at Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, flights to and from the North Pole, meals, security and guides.

One of the goals of the unique trip is to press the issues of sustainability.

Honkanen said guests are supporters of the artic and of the issues of climate change. "We believe they are the best messengers to us in order to spread (the) word of how this climate rise affects our lives in the arctic, as well to our arctic animals and nature."

The 10 moveable and completely sustainable heated igloos are made to withstand extreme arctic weather conditions while allocating guests the ability to "be one with the nature and experience the Northern Lights" through the use of glass walls and ceilings.

The one-of-a-kind igloos sparked fascination across social media. The company has even been known to lure in celebrities who want to explore a new kind of vacation- one providing both adventures, sustainability and luxury.

Guests can also opt to stay in North Pole Igloos on the isolated arctic tundra region starting from 48,000 euros per person for a three-night stay.

"Luxury Action's adventures offer magical experiences for travellers who will return home content, rejuvenated and reconnected with themselves and the natural environment." Luxury Action

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Pop-up hotels have become increasingly more popular, alongside the rise of glamping which offers accommodations more luxurious than traditional camping.

The sites entice travels to descend on unexpected places and settings- in this case the North Pole.