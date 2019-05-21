10 best US beach towns to retire in the US

article

Retirees looking for the perfect place to get some rest and relaxation by the ocean should look at these beach towns in America.

Continue Reading Below

Florida had six of the best beach retirement destinations in the U.S., according to a recent U.S. News analysis that examined the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the nation for people to retire.

The Fort Myers metro area is a popular destination for retirees because of the mild winter weather and low cost of living. Residents can spend their time on the water or walking the beach while paying about $1,000 per month for rent. For those who want to buy a house, the median price in the area runs $200,200.

Daytona Beach, Melbourne, and Sarasota, Fla., are also beach towns that are affordable and have access to health care services. Jacksonville, which has 22 miles of white sand beaches, is another popular option with the median monthly rent price for apartments landing at $921, the survey said.

For those looking for more of a city vibe, Miami is the place to be. Retirees can ride public transportation for free and can access quality health care, U.S. News & World reported. Residents can check out South Beach for some nightlife or escape to quieter areas of the city.

Advertisement

Boston, Mass., was also named one of the best beach areas to retire. The city is home to the fourth best hospital in the nation and the public transportation system gives retirees the option to visit a nearby beach whenever they want.

Portland, Maine, meantime, is a good option for retirees who want to experience all four seasons. Rent runs a medium of $783 per month.

For some “southern hospitality," retirees should head to Charleston, South Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

On the West Coast, San Diego, Calif., made the list for its abundance of beaches and nice weather during the four seasons — although rent could run pretty steep compared to other towns.

Here’s the complete list of the best U.S. beach towns to retire to: