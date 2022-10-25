'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes goes cowboy for new cologne ad

Luke Grimes is channeling Kayce Dutton in a new cologne campaign.

The "Yellowstone" star recently became the face of Stetson Original fragrance, calling the partnership "really organic."

"The Stetson Original scent was very much in my world, in my household," Grimes shared with People magazine.

"I knew this smell very well; my dad wore the cologne growing up. When I wore it on the shoot, it really brought back a lot of memories," he continued.

"A lot of times, these things come along and you're like, 'Is this something that I could stand behind and not feel strange about trying to sell?' And with Stetson, it really felt really organic for me and felt pretty close to what I've been up to and the audience that I have from ‘Yellowstone,'" Grimes said.

Grimes returned to the "Yellowstone" stomping grounds for the photo shoot.

The images were captured at Diamond Cross Ranch just outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"The Tetons are just the most majestic mountains, and they're in the backdrop," he told the outlet.

"It was an amazing day. Any day your job is to ride around on horses and be with a bunch of cool people and meet some new cowboys is always a good time," Grimes continued.

Grimes becomes the third famous cowboy for the company.

Matthew McConaughey and Tom Brady took on the title before him.

"I thought that was a pretty cool company to be in," Grimes noted.

"Yellowstone" will be returning for a fifth season on Nov. 13. Grimes credited the success of the show to the "Yellowstone" writers.

"I think with any film or television, it starts on the page. It starts with how well-rounded the characters are, and I think we have one of the best writers in the world writing our show," he said.

"And within that, there is this world, and it's got something for everybody. Obviously, if you're into the western thing — and I think a lot of people didn't realize they were until they started watching ‘Yellowstone’ — it becomes a sort of romantic idea to live in the West and to know how to cowboy and ride horses and be outside all day. Then there's this crime element and this family element and this slice of life element and all these beautiful love stories. It's got it all," Grimes said.

When Grimes was asked what "Yellowstone" character he could see wearing the Stetson cologne, his answer was an easy one.

"I could see Rip wearing some Stetson Original. That makes sense," he shared, speaking of the character played by Cole Hauser.

"It's a pretty masculine scent and an everyman kind of scent. I don't think [Grimes' character] Kayce wears cologne. I don't see him in the cologne aisle anytime soon," he added.