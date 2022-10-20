‘Yellowstone’ season 5 premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ debut hit AMC Theaters for special previews

Fans of filmmaker Taylor Sheridan’s work will be able to screen "Yellowstone" season five and the series premiere of "Tulsa King" in more than 100 AMC theaters.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are collaborating with the popular movie company to show both series premieres in theaters, Saturday, Oct. 29.

Paramount Network’s "Yellowstone," starring Kevin Costner, will have a special promotion for fans at select AMC theaters.



Audience members who attend the premieres have the option to come dressed as their favorite "Yellowstone" character to enter an online costume contest.

If they win, their prize will be "Yellowstone" merchandise. In addition, fans who make an appearance at the event will be given access to product giveaways and discounted codes for "Yellowstone" merchandise.

A one-month free trial code for Paramount+ will be included.

Paramount Network released an explosive trailer for "Yellowstone" season 5 last month, giving fans a preview of what they can expect when the show returns on Nov. 13.

In the sneak peek video, Costner’s role as John Dutton placed his hand over a Bible as he is sworn in as governor of Montana.

Meanwhile, the network revealed that Sylvester Stallone's show "Tulsa King" is set for a Nov. 13 launch date on both the Paramount+ streaming service and the Paramount cable television network.

"Tulsa King" tells the story of Manfredi (Stallone) as he rebuilds his life after being exiled from the family by his crime boss following a 25-year prison stint. Manfredi is forced to create a new family of his own in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a group of unlikely characters.

Tickets for both premieres are now on sale at the AMC and mobile app.