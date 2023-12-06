'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan sues star Cole Hauser's coffee company for trademark infringement

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and star Cole Hauser may soon be squaring off in court over a brewing legal dispute.

On Nov. 21, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of Texas against Hauser's coffee company Free Rein for "trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising," according to court documents obtained by FOX Business.

Earlier this year, Bosque Ranch, the brand which operates a number of Sheridan's businesses and personal endeavors, partnered with the coffee company Community Coffee to create the brand Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee. The collaboration, which was billed as "reflecting the Cowboy way of life," was officially announced in June.

The lawsuit alleged that Free Rein, which was launched by Hauser in October, uses "a brand mark strikingly similar to Bosque Ranch's registered trademark, potentially misleading consumers."

The documents noted that both marks used two overlapping letters. Bosque Ranch's mark overlapped the "B" and "R" letters, while the mark used by Free Rein overlapped the letters "F" and "R."

"A little over three months after Sheridan announced Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee, another Yellowstone star, Cole Hauser, launched Defendant Free Rein and began selling "Free Rein" coffee, ‘Born from the cowboy tradition,’" the documents stated.

The lawsuit continued, "Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods."

According to the documents, Bosque Ranch is seeking a trial by jury. Sheridan's company is requesting that the court permanently enjoin Free Rein from using the mark and destroy all products, marketing and promotional materials that bear the mark.

Additionally, Bosque Ranch is seeking "compensatory damages associated with Defendants’ past use and infringement of the BR Brand, including but not limited to Defendants’ profits and the damages sustained by Bosque Ranch as the result of Defendants’ conduct."

Bosque Ranch is also requesting that it be awarded "costs incurred herein and prejudgment interest" and, "such further and/or alternative relief this Court deems proper."

Representatives for Bosque Ranch and Free Rein did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

In October, Hauser discussed the launch of Free Rein in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I’ve been around cowboys all my life, having grown up on a ranch in Oregon; now working alongside cowboys on ‘Yellowstone,’" he said. "Whether it’s the hardworking wranglers on or off set, they’re the first to rise, and one thing’s for sure, they have a cup of coffee in their hands before the break of dawn."

Hauser shared that a regular day for him can include up to five cups of coffee .