'Wonder Woman 1984' director shares opposition to movies released on streamers: 'They look fake'

Patty Jenkins is the latest director to speak out against major movie releases on streaming services, a model that has been criticized by many in the film industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After a flurry of release date changes , Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 1984" was the first Warner Bros. film simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day of last year.

Jenkins recently joined Paramount Pictures domestic distribution president Chris Aronson, Marcus Theatres CEO Rolando Rodriguez and Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi for a panel discussion at CinemaCon about the future of the movie industry which continues to rapidly change given the surge of the Delta variant. During the chat, Jenkins revealed she was and still isn't a "fan" of major productions landing at streamers.

"It was a heartbreaking experience and hugely detrimental to the movie, and I sort of knew that could happen. I was happy to give the movie to the public. I don’t think it plays the same on streaming ever. It was the right choice for all of us, and I was very much in deep conversation with Warner Bros. about that particular film. But no, I’m not a fan," she said via the Los Angeles Times.

Jenkins noted that she loves the theatrical experience and shared her disappointment in throwing it away for "700 streaming services."

"It doesn’t make sense for studios that have billion-dollar industries to throw them in the garbage so they can roll the dice at competing with Netflix. It’s crazy to me. All I’m saying is that one studio should make a huge commitment to the theatrical experience and plant the flag and the filmmakers will go there as a result," she added.

What's more, Jenkins is less than impressed with the product once it hits a streamer.

"All of the films that streaming services are putting out, I’m sorry, they look like fake movies to me. I don’t hear about them, I don’t read about them. It’s not working as a model for establishing legendary greatness," the director said.

When analyzing if theatrical and streaming can coexist, Jenkins revealed she believes boundaries should be set. It's significant to really analyze where a certain film or limited series can best succeed, she stressed.

"As a filmmaker, there are stories I want to tell, like ‘I Am the Night’ [for TNT], that are longer and don’t fit into the movie format. Streaming is great for massive amounts of content and bingeing TV shows. I think they are two very different skill sets and I see them succeeding as two very different things. That’s why I think it’s a mistake for the film industry to throw something away so valuable."

Jenkins concluded that there should be an "absolute necessity" to push for actors and directors to strive for the types of releases they want to see.

"The studio system has to aggressively work to not strangulate the industry by making it possible to be first-run theaters and play other diverse content," she concluded.

" Wonder Woman 1984 " stars Gal Gadot as the titular heroine alongside Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Robin Wright.

Patty Jenkins directed the film from a script by Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham.

The original "Wonder Woman," set decades before "1984," was released in 2017 and earned a hefty $822 million at the box office.