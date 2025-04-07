'White Lotus' cast salaries revealed, producer shares surprising secret about how they're paid

With its third season wrapping up last night, "The White Lotus" has easily become one of the most talked-about television shows of 2025. Though the range of experience among the actors in the HBO series varies, every cast member shares one thing in common: their salary.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the names behind the show explain why veteran actors and newcomers are getting paid the exact same amount throughout the season.

"Everyone is treated the same on ‘The White Lotus.’ They get paid the same, and we do alphabetical billing, so you’re getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons, not to quote ‘The Bachelor,’" producer David Bernad told the outlet. "It’s a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show. "

According to THR, the first season was made for less than $4 million an episode, while season three is said to cost anywhere between $6 million to $7 million per episode.

"It makes it so much easier," casting director Meredith Tucker said of the decision to pay all actors the same. "You tell people this is what it is. And some won’t do it — and honestly, you can’t hold it against people who need to make a living. Our series regulars are pretty much doing this for scale."

"And it’s not negotiable," Bernad added.

The outlet reported that each member makes roughly $40,000 an episode, per multiple sources.

Fresh off the season three finale, Mike White, the show's creator, said the network is putting the pressure on when it comes to the next season.

"There’s already pressure from HBO [for season four]. When they have something they’re bullish on, they want to get it out there. We were supposed to start scouting in April, and I was like, ‘You guys, I haven’t been home in three years.’"

And, despite the salary tidbit, Tucker said she's already receiving calls from agents regarding casting for the next season.

"Last week, an agent reached out, like, ‘It’s an emergency.’ I call him, and he says, ‘I know the answer is no, but someone said they already had an audition for season four. A client heard this from their friend.’ He has not written one thing. What are these people talking about? Don’t call me until after this one."