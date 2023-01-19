What was David Crosby’s net worth?

Singer-songwriter David Crosby died at age 81 on Thursday with an estimated net worth in the millions.

The late musician had a net worth of approximately $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His death followed a long illness, his wife, Jan Dance, said in a statement.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django," the statement obtained by Variety said.

It continued: "Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Crosby was a founding member of the band The Byrds and later co-founded Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Crosby helped form The Byrds in 1967, singing hits like "Mr. Tambourine Man" and "Turn, Turn, Turn," before he left in 1967 due to differences with the other band members.

He then co-founded the folk-rock supergroup "Crosby, Stills and Nash" with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash in 1968 and their debut self-titled album went multi-platinum, selling more than 4 million copies with the first LP. Neil Young later joined the group.

The group broke up and got back together various times over the years but were still performing together until they broke up for good in 2015 when Nash told Billboard he no longer wanted to play with the band because of tensions with Crosby.

"There will never be another Crosby, Stills and Nash record or show," he said at the time. "Right now, I don’t want anything to do with Crosby at all. It’s just that simple. I was letting Crosby be who he is. I let people play their hand in front of me, and I let him do it and then I make a decision."

Crosby was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice: first in 1991 as a member of The Byrds and then in 1997 for Crosby, Stills & Nash.

He continued to perform until last year.

In 2020, Crosby told GQ he was worried the coronavirus pandemic could put him into "deep financial trouble."

"You know they don't pay us for records anymore, right? So touring is all we got. That's really the only thing that we can do to make any money. And to lose it is just awful. I may — honest to God — I may lose my home. I don't know what to do about it, except just try to roll with the punches and keep going. Truthfully, if I lose the tours, I probably will lose my home."

In a recent tweet, Crosby also expressed his frustrations with how streaming platforms like Spotify work but said he needed his catalog on there for financial reasons.

"Please do try to understand I have been anti Spotify very loudly and clearly Because they don’t e----g PAY the people who make the music While they’re getting rich off it," he tweeted. "I’ve never wanted my music up there …I’m ashamed to say it but I need the money."

In 2019, he told Collider, "The three main record companies are making, I was told, $19 million a day, off of streaming, and the artists are getting shafted. It’s as if you did your gig for a month, and they paid you a nickel. They’re paying you, but not enough to live. It isn’t right."

In 2021, Crosby sold his music catalog to Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists Group, which allowed him to pay off his ranch in Santa Ynez, California.

"That wasn’t a thing I wanted to do, but doing that deal with Irving made it possible for me to not worry about the money," he told Rolling Stone that year. "We were really worried we were going to lose [the house]. I couldn’t work live, and I couldn’t make any money doing records. That deal made a difference for us. It really helped a lot."

The music legend also ran into financial trouble in 2015, after he was sued for hitting a pedestrian with his car. He settled for $3 million, according to reports.

Last year, he said he wouldn't be able to perform live anymore.

"I’m too old to do it anymore," he said, according to Variety. "I don’t have the stamina; I don’t have the strength. I’ve been making records at a startling rate. … Now I’m 80 years old so I’m gonna die fairly soon. That’s how that works. And so I’m trying really hard to crank out as much music as I possibly can, as long as it’s really good… I have another one already in the can waiting."