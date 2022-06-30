What is Travis Barker's net worth?

Before Travis Barker was the main squeeze of reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, he built a fortune as a successful musician and drummer for the world-renowned rock band Blink-182.

Barker joined Blink-182 in 1998 and the band's first album with him came out a year later called, "Enema of the State". The album sold more than 15 million copies and their follow-up single All the Small Things" hit #1 on the Modern Rock Track chart and won the MTV Video Music Award in 2000. Barker also took part as the drummer in the singles "What's My Age Again?" and "Adm's Song." Barker has been ranked as one of the greatest drummers of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Barker has toured all over the world with Blink and released five additional albums with Blink-182 from 2001-2019 including "Take Off Your Pants and Jacket," "Blink-182," "Neighborhoods, "California," and "Nine." The drummer also came out with his solo album in 2011 called "Give the Drummer Some." Barker has also performed with other punk and rap groups such as Box Car Racer, Expensive Taste, and Goldfinger.

Outside of music, Barker started his clothing line in 1999 called Famous Stars & Straps based out of Ontario, California. The company specializes in tee-shirts, jackets, and other clothing accessories geared towards punk rock and hip hop genres. In 2004, Barker expanded his business interests and started his own record label called LaSalle Records.

TRAVIS BARKER HOSPITALIZED FOR PANCREATITIS: REPORT

The drummer has also made appearances on tv and in movies, including "American Pie," "Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place," "The Simpsons," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

TRAVIS BARKER'S EX SHANNA MOAKLER PRAYING FOR HIS 'SPEEDY RECOVERY' AFTER HOSPITALIZATION

In 2008 Barker had a medical emergency when his private plane crashed while taking off in South Carolina. He was severely injured during the crash which killed four other people, receiving burns on 65% of his body. He spent months in the hospital and needed 27 surgeries to recover.

TRAVIS BARKER DIAGNOSED WITH PANCREATITIS, DAUGHTER ALABAMA THANKS FANS FOR PRAYERS AND LOVE

More recently, Barker, 46, was rushed to a hospital on a stretcher with his wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. The health scare is a result of pancreatitis that is believed to have been triggered due to a prior colonoscopy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite these health struggles, Barker maintains an excellent financial standing, a successful music career, and a thriving business. In 2014, he bought a 4-bedroom mansion in LA for $4 million, before selling it in 2017 for $4.5 million. His real estate portfolio includes a Bel Air Home he bought in 2010 for $1.5 million, a $1.3 million Rancho Cucamonga property he bought in 2010, and a $9.5 million mansion in Calabasas that he's owned since 2007. His current net worth is estimated to be $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.