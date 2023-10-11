Vanna White says 'Wheel of Fortune' salary 'rumors' were 'blown out of proportion'

Vanna White addressed "rumors" floating around her "Wheel of Fortune" salary negotiations after she extended her co-hosting contract through the 2026 season of the hit game show.

After weeks of speculation White was holding out due to how much she was getting paid, "Wheel of Fortune" announced the blonde bombshell would be joining new host Ryan Seacrest for the upcoming season.

White reportedly wanted a pay increase but has claimed everything was "blown out of proportion."

"It was because people just have rumors," she told People magazine. "Everything is so blown out of proportion, not just with my stuff, with everybody's stuff."

White noted she's "a strong person. I'm not going to do anything I don't want to do or that I don't believe in.

"My mother taught me that at a young age, and I'm sticking to my guns."

Details of White's new contract have not been disclosed.

White admitted in the interview she thought about leaving the show after Pat Sajak announced his exit.

"I'm just so happy that I have signed for two more years," she told the outlet. "I have this next year with Pat, and then I have two years after that. So, I will be part of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ at least through 2026."

She also gave advice to other young women looking to start their own careers.

"I would tell them to follow your heart and really don't do anything you don't want to do," White told People. "Don't let anybody talk you into doing anything you don't want to do.

"You have that instinct inside you. We all do. You listen to that instinct inside of you. It never is wrong."

Seacrest's new role as Sajak's replacement was announced in June. "Wheel of Fortune" made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited – Welcome Ryan!"

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Before the 48-year-old media mogul became a household name, he found a mentor in broadcasting legend Dick Clark, who helped propel his career from standing on the sidelines to shining in the spotlight.

