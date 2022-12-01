Tom Hanks announces coffee line with 100% of profits going to veterans: 'Proudly serving those who serve'

Tom Hanks announced this week he’s launching a coffee line called Hanx for Our Troops with all of the profits going to veterans and their families.

"We saw HANX as a way to support Veterans and military families, as 100% of the profits go to organizations that have proven to be of great aid to those who have served our country," the "Saving Private Ryan" and "Forrest Gump" star said in a statement. "Good products for good reason."

The website elaborates, "Beyond our operational upkeep and necessary business expenses, all earnings (profits) will go towards a community of trusted organizations that provide support to Veterans and their families," adding, "We honor the patriotism and service of our veterans and their families."

Hanks has played veterans in several movies and co-produced the WWII series "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific." In 2016, he was awarded France’s Legion d’Honneur for his work highlighting the second world war.

TIM ALLEN TALKS LONG FRIENDSHIP WITH ‘TOY STORY’ CO-STAR TOM HANKS: ‘I ADORE THAT MAN’S HEART AND MIND'

Hanx also highlights other veteran-owned brands on its website in a section called "Band of Brands" and shares interviews with 11 veterans from across the branches of the military about their experiences with "Stories From the Field."

"In creating Hanx, we’ve had the honor of connecting with incredible individuals from the veteran community," the website says. "We thought you should hear their stories firsthand."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hanx coffee is available for shipping in grounds, pods and sticks starting this month and features three different flavors: Tom’s Morning Magic Blend, Sgt. Peppermint and First Class Joe.

"The malt is the kicker!" Hanks says on the website of the Tom’s Morning Magic Blend. "You’ll set your alarm early to savor this mystical elixir."

He calls Sgt. Peppermint a "holiday in a cup" and a "seasonal flavor you can enjoy year-round," adding, "Why the hell not?"

He says the First Class Joe is for those who "savor the classic cup."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"How to describe the hints of brown sugar and toasted almonds that come in First Class Joe?" he writes. "Oh here’s how: Damn good coffee!"