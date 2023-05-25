Expand / Collapse search
Tina Turner purchased $76 million Switzerland home 2 years prior to her death

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died at 83 after suffering from a long illness

Tina Turner was 'simply the best': Ben Fong-Torres

Former Rolling Stone writer and editor Ben Fong-Torres reflects on the life and legacy of pop music icon Tina Turner on 'Kennedy.'

Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach had an expansive property portfolio in their 10 years of marriage.

Less than two years prior to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll's death, Turner and Bach snatched up a sprawling five-acre home in Switzerland, worth an estimated $76 million. 

After marrying German-born Bach, Turner, who had already been living in Switzerland for several years, became a citizen. Only citizens of Switzerland are permitted to own land. 

Overlooking Lake Zurich, the property includes 10 structures. In addition to a swimming pool and boat dock, the home has its own pond and stream.

Tina Turner's home in Switzerland over Lake Zurich shows multiple white buildings and the mountains in the background

Tina Turner's home with husband Erwin Bach sits on Lake Zurich. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP / AP Images)

Tina Turner's home in Switzerland

The home has 10 structures, a swimming pool, boat dock, and its own pond and stream. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP / AP Images)

Bach told Swiss weekly newspaper Handelszeitung that the purchase made sense, given their nationality, adding they "feel very comfortable in Switzerland."

Side profile of Tina Turner's home in Switzerland over Lake Zurich shows multiple white buildings and the mountains in the background

Prior to her death, Tina Turner's husband Erwin Bach said he and his wife felt "comfortable" living in Switzerland. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP / AP Images)

"Due to the pandemic and its consequences we – like many other Swiss – unfortunately are refraining from travel," he shared. 

Tina Turner waves wearing a fishnet hand wrap and black suit as her husband Erwin Bach stands next to her at the press night of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" in London

Tina Turner's second marriage, after a tumultuous first marriage to Ike Turner, was with Erwin Bach. (David M. Benett / Getty Images)

The couple's rental home, "Chateau Algonquin," where Turner passed away on Wednesday, is in Küsnacht, southeast of Zurich.

Mourners took to the gated area of the home, laying tributes to the late legend on Thursday.

A woman looks at the flowers lining the gate into Tina Turner's home where she died in Switzerland

The gate outside Tina Turner's rental home, where she died, was decorated with flowers. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP / AP Newsroom)

Turner's official Instagram account announced the singer had passed, writing, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset reacted to the loss Wednesday, tweeting out his sympathies. In a message translated to English, he wrote, "With Tina Turner's death, the world has lost an icon. Your songs and the many memories associated with them will stay with you. My thoughts are with the family of this impressive woman who has found a second home in Switzerland."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.