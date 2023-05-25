Tina Turner purchased $76 million Switzerland home 2 years prior to her death

Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach had an expansive property portfolio in their 10 years of marriage.

Less than two years prior to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll's death, Turner and Bach snatched up a sprawling five-acre home in Switzerland, worth an estimated $76 million.

After marrying German-born Bach, Turner, who had already been living in Switzerland for several years, became a citizen. Only citizens of Switzerland are permitted to own land.

Overlooking Lake Zurich, the property includes 10 structures. In addition to a swimming pool and boat dock, the home has its own pond and stream.

TINA TURNER'S LIFE IN PHOTOS

Bach told Swiss weekly newspaper Handelszeitung that the purchase made sense, given their nationality, adding they "feel very comfortable in Switzerland."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Due to the pandemic and its consequences we – like many other Swiss – unfortunately are refraining from travel," he shared.

The couple's rental home, "Chateau Algonquin," where Turner passed away on Wednesday, is in Küsnacht, southeast of Zurich.

Mourners took to the gated area of the home, laying tributes to the late legend on Thursday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Turner's official Instagram account announced the singer had passed, writing, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset reacted to the loss Wednesday, tweeting out his sympathies. In a message translated to English, he wrote, "With Tina Turner's death, the world has lost an icon. Your songs and the many memories associated with them will stay with you. My thoughts are with the family of this impressive woman who has found a second home in Switzerland."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.