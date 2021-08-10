Tiger Woods' ex-mistress Rachel Uchitel reveals details of $8M nondisclosure agreement

Rachel Uchitel has broken her silence over her yearslong legal battle with her ex Tiger Woods following their affair in 2009.

Woods was married to Elin Nordegren at the time but they split in 2010, after the golf star's multiple affairs went public.

Uchitel, 46, revealed to The New York Times in a tell-all interview that she signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) with Woods for $8 million but now is being sued for allegedly breaking it.

Uchitel, represented by Hollywood lawyer Gloria Allred, said the document she signed was over 30 pages long. It stipulated that she could not talk about Woods to anyone.

The NDA prevented Uchitel from discussing "directly or indirectly, verbally or otherwise" Woods’ "lifestyle, proclivities, customs, private conduct, fitness, habits, sexual matters, familial matters," among other topics, with anyone, "including but not limited to, family members, relatives, acquaintances, friends, associates, co-workers, journalists," per the Times.

Uchitel claimed she was promised $5 million upfront and agreed to an annual salary of $1 million for three years.

"His lawyers are saying, ‘We want all your text messages and here’s the price,’ and you’re, like, ‘Screw you,’ and you move into dealmaker mode – and all of a sudden it’s the rest of your life," she recalled.

Uchitel did eventually speak out about Woods in the 2019 HBO documentary "Tiger."

"I wanted for once to be the one to narrate my story," she said.

"I’m not an idiot, I’m not a hooker, I’m not a prostitute," Uchitel said. "I was and am a very smart girl and that’s why I negotiated $8 million, because I knew it was going to affect my life."

But Uchitel didn't walk away with $8 million. She had to pay $2 million in legal fees and taxes ($1 million to Allred for five days' work) and then Woods' team reneged on the $1 million salary.

She later filed for bankruptcy.

The Times reports, however, that Woods’ attorney Michael Holtz is bringing a claim against Uchitel to block her protection from creditors so that he can go after her for violating the NDA she signed.

Uchitel told the Times that the only work she's been able to find in recent years is related to the scandal. She's currently suing the online "sugar baby" dating service Seeking Arrangement for allegedly not paying her for a gig as its spokeswoman.

The company planned to pay her only if she signed a contract with a nondisclosure agreement. Seeking Arrangement is also suing her and it denies her claims, according to the report.