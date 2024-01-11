'The Crown' costumes, props head to auction as drama series concludes

"The Crown" is putting 450 items from the show's set up for auction on Feb. 7.

Pieces that will be on display include a replica of Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation gown and a model of the Gold State Coach. All the items are currently on display at Bonhams on Bond Street in London ahead of the auction next month.

"The Crown" was very popular on Netflix during its eight-year run. The award-winning show was a depiction of the late monarch's reign. Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton all portrayed Elizabeth throughout the seasons.

Among the items that are going up for auction are costumes worn by the main characters. The replica of Elizabeth's coronation dress is estimated to sell for between £20,000-£30,000 ($25,430-$38,145). Princess Diana's "revenge" dress that was seen in season five of the series is expected to sell for anywhere between £8,000- £12,000 ($10,195-$15,295).

Diana was portrayed by actress Elizabeth Debicki, who just recently won a Golden Globe for her role on "The Crown."

Also included in the upcoming auction is the Queen Mother's bar items that were used as props. A reproduction of St. Edwards Chair is also up for grabs and a 10-piece, powder blue leather and gilt-brass mounted luggage set, stamped H.R.H. Princess of Wales, is also available.

"The iconic costumes, props and set pieces from ‘The Crown’ are extensively researched and made with truly impressive attention to detail by master craftspeople," the director of house sales and private and iconic collections at Bonhams, said in a press release. "Not only is this an incredible opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, it is also the closest anyone can come to owning the real thing — be it the façade of 10 Downing Street or Princess Diana’s engagement ring."

Proceeds from the live auction will be donated to the National Film and Television School, which has training centers across the U.K. for aspiring actors.

"We are thrilled that future talent flowing from the National Film and Television School (NFTS) will benefit from the exceptional items generously donated by Left Bank Pictures and ‘The Crown,’" Jon Wardle, the director of the National Film and Television School, said in the press release.

"Since its inception, the dedicated craftsmanship of over 60 NFTS alumni has been pivotal in bringing such an iconic series to life. The proceeds from the auction will play a crucial role in supporting life-changing scholarships, ensuring the next generation of film and television makers are given the opportunity to benefit from our world-renowned training, paying forward ‘The Crown’s’ legacy for many years to come," Wardle continued.

The first four episodes of the final season, which premiered Nov. 16 on Netflix, focused on the final days of Princess Diana and the impact of her death on the royal family.

Attention to "The Crown’s" historical detail intensified during season 4, which featured the introduction of Diana to the series' storyline and coincided with the real-life departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal duties.

When season 4 premiered, sources close to Charles came forward and said he was unhappy with how he, Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles were depicted.

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show" in 2021, Prince Harry shared his feelings about the show with host James Corden.

"They don’t pretend to be news," he explained. "It’s fiction. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate.

"It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

In 2020, the U.K. government’s culture secretary even insisted "The Crown" should carry a "fiction" warning before each episode.

At the time, Netflix issued a statement saying, "We have always presented ‘The Crown’ as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events."

One thing that the show has been able to accurately recreate are the fashions of the heavily photographed real-life people.

"Sartorially speaking, this recent period in royal history is when things really started to get interesting, as Diana, finally free from the shackles of royal style etiquette and decorum, and newly adept at expressing herself through the flamboyant language of clothes, really came into her own, crystallizing her status as a global fashion icon," Miranda Holder, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert, told FOX Business.

FOX Business' Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.