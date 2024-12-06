Taylor Swift concluding the Eras Tour: here are the numbers

Taylor Swift is concluding her highly-successful Eras Tour this weekend.

The award-winning singer began her final trio of sold-out concerts in Vancouver with a performance on Friday evening. The third show is taking place Sunday.

With the trio of Vancouver shows winding down the Eras Tour, it will mark the end of an era.

Tour estimated to set record with its gross revenues

An estimate from Pollstar in December of last year suggested the Eras Tour could see a record-setting $2.165 billion gross from all of her scheduled tour dates combined.

The tour produced a gross of $1.04 billion over the course of a 12-month period ending Nov. 15 last year, the industry publication estimated.

With that amount alone, the Eras Tour became the first-ever instance of a billion-dollar tour, according to Pollstar. It also earned Swift and her tour a Guinness World Record.

More than 150 tour dates

The world tour began in Glendale, Arizona with two performances in mid-March of last year.

She has since traveled all over the world while putting on the Eras Tour. By the end, she will have over 150 Eras Tour dates under her belt.

In August, Swift had to call off three tour dates in Austria’s capital, Vienna. The threat of a possible terror attack prompted those dates to be scrapped. The singer said canceling the Vienna dates was "devastation" but also expressed gratitude to Austria authorities "because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

TAYLOR SWIFT LIFTS DEMAND ON AIRLINE TICKETS TO EUROPE

Over the course of her tour, she performed more than once at each city. In Nashville, for example, she had three concerts. London had eight dates.

A three-hour long concert

Swift covered a lot of musical ground during her Eras Tour shows.

When she kicked off the tour, she played songs from 10 different albums. That number went up to 11 after she released her latest album – "The Tortured Poets Department" – back in April.

Swift debuted songs from "TTPD" on the Eras Tour in Paris.

With such an expansive setlist of more than 40 songs, each of her concerts spanned over three hours.

Image 1 of 4

Prompted concert movie and book

Swift created a concert film of the Eras Tour that she distributed to theaters using AMC Entertainment.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" debuted in theaters in mid-October of last year, with its domestic opening weekend generating over $93.2 million in ticket sales, according to Box Office Mojo. The concert film’s entire run in theaters produced $261.66 million globally, per the site.

It became the concert movie that has made the most money ever, according to reports.

BILLIONAIRE TAYLOR SWIFT GIVES BACK: WHERE SHE'S DONATING MILLIONS

When the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)" arrived on Disney+ in March, it wracked up 4.6 million views in a three-day span, according to the Walt Disney Company.

Meanwhile, Swift’s 256-page concert book "The Eras Tour Book" arrived at Target over the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend. Target is the only retailer to carry it.

Circana BookScan pegged the number of "The Eras Tour Book" sales at 814,000 during the initial two days it was available, according to the Associated Press.

Lots of Louboutin shoes

Swift had Christian Louboutin craft more than 250 pairs of shoes for the Eras Tour, Vogue reported in May. The designer’s shoes are known for their red bottoms.

Image 1 of 3

The "Three-Comma Club"

Media outlets started reporting Swift’s net worth had climbed above the billion-dollar mark in October of last year.

This spring, the singer made her official debut on the Forbes’ yearly billionaires ranking with an estimated personal fortune of $1.1 billion.

The outlet linked her 10-figure net worth to her music and concerts, including the Eras Tour, having a massive amount of success. Real estate also played a part, Forbes reported.

Tour a boon for local economies

The Eras Tour has been a boon for the local economics of the cities that Swift visits.

For instance, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Ralph Schulz told FOX Business last year that while Swift’s tour was in the Tennessee capital, it "generated tens of millions in direct visitor spending, boosting local businesses and supporting job growth, while also showcasing Nashville as a premier destination for music enthusiasts worldwide."

Earlier this year, an analysis of 20 American cities published by Mastercard found restaurants and hotels saw major benefit from Swift’s tour when it came to town.

THE ‘SWIFT LIFT’: HOW TAYLOR SWIFT IS BOOSTING THE ECONOMY

Restaurants located within 2.5 miles of the stadiums hosting the Eras Tour saw an average increase of 68% in spending per day, the company found.

Meanwhile, an average boost of 32% was observed for hotels situated within a 10-mile radius.