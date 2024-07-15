Sylvester Stallone's New York home hits market for over $4 million

Sylvester Stallone is saying goodbye to his home in upstate New York.

The "Rocky" star put his lavish four-bedroom three-and-a-half bathroom house on the market for $4.2 million. Perched high on a hill, the home sits on 6.23 acres of land and boasts panoramic views of the Hudson River.

Following a long scenic driveway, visitors will be greeted by a 4,606 square-foot home with a wrap-around porch, perfect for watching the sunrise or sunset, as well as a landscaped garden out front.

Recently renovated to embody minimalism at its finest, the home also includes many new features, including energy-efficient glass walls and doors, whitewashed ceilings and a mix of wood and concrete features, to provide a combination of the modern and classic look.

'TULSA KING' STAR SYLVESTER STALLONE MOVES ON FROM 'TOXIC' SET ALLEGATIONS AS NEW SEASON APPROACHES

Upon entry, guests will find themselves enveloped in the home's open floor plan, starting with the kitchen. The sizable chef's kitchen features flame maple cabinets and all necessary appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven and large vintage farmhouse sink.

In the center of the kitchen lies a large butcher block island, providing additional counter space, with a second sink and a stovetop. Directly above the island is a large circular skylight, which provides plenty of natural light.

The kitchen leads directly into the home's living room. The living room is surrounded by floor to ceiling windows which flood the entire house with tons of natural light. In the center of the room, visitors will find a double-sided fireplace, with enough room for a television or artwork to be placed on top.

On the other side of the double-sided wood-burning fireplace is a second sitting room, currently fitted with only a few decorations to match the overall minimalist vibe of the home.

From the living room, guests have a full view and access to the dining room, which lies just a few feet away from the couch. In addition to the wall of windows on the back wall, the dining room also features a sliding glass door, with direct access to the home's newly built wrap-around deck.

Also found on the main floor is the primary bedroom, which boasts beautiful views of the Hudson River, a terrace with lounge space, a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a spa.

Rounding out the main floor is the office, with built-in bookshelves. The office is nestled in a room surrounded by natural light, as it features oversized windows on two sides, providing beautiful views of the Hudson River and the surrounding hillside.

The remaining three bedrooms are found on the lower level of the home, including a spacious guest room, which boasts a spa bath and a hotel caliber sauna.

Also found downstairs is a media room, with modern concrete flooring and a wood-burning fireplace with a custom flame maple mantle, which could easily fit a large flat screen TV.

On the other side of the room, visitors will find a large room which can be used for anything, with built-in shelving for both decorations and books, big windows which bring in natural light and a sliding glass door which provides access to the rolling green hills surrounding the home.

Other highlights found on the lower level include an indoor pool annex, accessed through a glass-walled walkway. The indoor swimming pool is lined with windows on one side, allowing owners to live the tropical lifestyle year round.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Just steps from the indoor pool is the outdoor moss-covered Zen garden, and many other beautiful places to sit outside and enjoy the views of the river.

Found on top of a hill, the home is surrounded by rolling hills and trees, making it the perfect hideaway for anyone who wants to keep their lives private.

While the home's location offers tons of privacy, it also allows for easy access to the hustle and bustle of city life. Located just minutes from the Metro-North and the Palisades Parkway, guests are just a 50-minute drive to Manhattan, however they have plenty of things to do nearby as well.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Upstate New York offers them plenty of options when it comes to restaurants, like the famous 18th century Bird & Bottle Inn and restaurant, as well as art galleries, such as DIA Beacon and Storm King sculpture park.