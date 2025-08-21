Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity Homes
Published

Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo puts Florida home on market for $1.75M

The musician bought the Florida property for $305,000 in 2007

David Dworkin on housing trends video

The drivers impacting home buying decisions now

David Dworkin on housing trends

Styx co-founder Chuck Panozzo has put his Asian-inspired South Florida home on the market for $1.75 million. 

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home is filled with a tropical Zen ambiance, including a swimming pool, koi ponds, Buddhas, topiaries and several sculptures. 

The 1,608-square-foot Florida home is listed by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, and is described as a "private tropical oasis" where the homeowner can "live the best of both worlds. Relax at your own sanctuary in the heart of Wilton Manors or party like a Rockstar, with the most amazing pool area."

BACKSTREET BOYS SINGER'S FLORIDA BEACH HOME LAWSUIT FOLLOWS SYLVESTER STALLONE'S BATTLE OVER WATERFRONT ESTATE

Split of Chuck Panozzo playing and the backyard of his Florida home

Styx co-founder Chuck Panozzo has put his Asian-inspired South Florida home on the market for $1.75 million.  (Lifestyle Drone / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

White table with white chandalier above it

The home is 1,608 square feet.  (Lifestyle Drone / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Panazzo, 76, who co-founded Styx with his late twin brother John Panazzo and singer and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung in 1972, bought the home in 2007 for just $305,000, according to the New York Post

"This house is special to me because of the magic it has," Panozzo once told Gimme Shelter, the Post reported. "When I open the door and cross the koi pond and look around, I know I am safe and at home. It was a blank canvas on the perfect lot in the neighborhood, so I sold my Miami condo and I moved here. Every area became an environment that you can explore depending on your mood — whether I need to relax, reflect or turn up the volume after touring," he wrote.

Living room with guitars on the wall

Panozzo is currently on tour with Styx. (Lifestyle Drone / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Room with white piano and records on wall

Panozzo, who is a bassist, co-founded Styx with his late twin brother John Panazzo and singer and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung in 1972.  (Lifestyle Drone / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The home, near Fort Lauderdale, is a short walk from popular Wiltern Drive and features a large office that could double as a third bedroom, according to Sotheby's. 

Walkway with Buddha

Panozzo said the home made him feel "safe."  (Lifestyle Drone / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Backyard with unicorn sculpture

Panozzo reportedly purchased the home for $305,000 in 2007.  (Lifestyle Drone / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The backyard is described as a "resort-style escape," with multiple fountains, two koi ponds, and several gazebos. 

Cabana in pool area

The home, known as "La Serenidad," is described as a "private tropical oasis." (Lifestyle Drone / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Swimming pool

Built in 1952, the home showcases mid-century modern design. (Lifestyle Drone / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

"Every corner of the outdoor space is thoughtfully designed to unwind peace, privacy, and tranquility feeling like you are in Bali or entertain your friends," the listing stated. "Quality woodwork & coral is a must see."

The home, known as "La Serenidad," was built in 1952, according to the Miami Herald. 

Backyard sculpture and horse topiary

"Every corner of the outdoor space is thoughtfully designed to unwind peace, privacy, and tranquility feeling like you are in Bali or entertain your friends," the listing states.  (Lifestyle Drone / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Styx released their self-titled debut album in 1972, and have since sold over 54 million records worldwide. The band released four consecutive multi-platinum albums between 1977 and 1981 with "The Grand Illusion," "Pieces of Eight," "Cornerstone," and "Paradise Theater."

Styx performing in 1981

Chuck Panozzo, left, and Dennis DeYoung performing as Styx in 1981.  (Paul Natkin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Styx has had multiple chart-topping songs, including "Mr. Roboto," "Babe," "Come Sail Away," and "Show Me the Way."

Of the founding members, only Panozzo and James Young remain. They perform alongside Tommy Shaw, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan, Will Evankovich, and Terry Gowan.

Terry Gowan, Will Evanovich, Chuck Panozzo, James "JY" Young, and Tommy Shaw of Styx perform on stage

Terry Gowan, Will Evanovich, Chuck Panozzo, James "JY" Young, and Tommy Shaw of Styx perform during The Brotherhood Of Rock Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 06, 2025, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (R. Diamond/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Styx’s 18th studio album, "Circling From Above," was released in July and the band is currently on tour through Jan.