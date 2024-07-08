'Spy Kids' filmmaker's lakefront Texas home selling for $8.9M

Robert Rodriguez has put his Texas home on the market.

The filmmaker, known for his success with the "Spy Kids" franchise, has listed his home in Austin, Texas, for $8.9 million. Known as "The Bond House," the home was built in 1962 by architect O'Neil Ford and redesigned in 1999 to incorporate some modern luxury with historic charm.

Situated on 3.9 acres of land located near Lake Travis, the 5,198 square foot home boasts four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Since Rodriguez moved in, the house has inspired many of his films.

"This private sanctuary, a source of inspiration for films like 'Alita: Battle Angel' and ‘Spy Kids,’ offers stunning lake views and a secluded retreat," Rodriguez said in a statement. "It holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it brings as much joy and inspiration to its next owner as it has to me."

The one-story home features high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, providing panoramic views of the lake, beamed ceilings, light brick walls and hardwood floors.

It also has its own private on the lake, which is accessed by a tram. Visitors are able to further connect with nature by taking advantage of the private walking trails which surround the home.

Upon entering the home, guests will step into the very open floor plan. The spacious living room features a wood-burning fireplace, as well as built-in shelving and cabinets. Just behind the seating area is the dining area.

The living and dining rooms lead to the kitchen, which features custom open shelving, a sub-zero refrigerator, an island with additional seating and ample storage space, including wine storage.

In addition to the kitchen and dining rooms, the home also boasts a great room with views of the lake, which doubles as a library, boasting a bookcase with a ladder.

Through the great room, visitors can access the enclosed pool, which also features another seating area, where Rodriguez says he would often go to "sip a shot glass of tequila." The pool area features a waterfall, as well as a hot tub, and is covered in windows with full views of Lake Travis.

"Driving just 15 miles from my studio to the Bond House, I'd start my weekend feeling like I was in another country," Rodriguez said. "It’s the shortest distance you can get from central Austin to Lake Travis. I’d go right through the great room with its pitched ceilings to the shaded and enclosed pool area, feeling that amazing lake breeze and watching the sunset while sipping a shot glass of tequila. I would instantly feel like I was in another country, and completing the most relaxed weekend, even though it was just beginning."

The primary bedroom features a seating area, and floor to ceiling windows, giving anyone who sits there a perfect view of the lake. The bedroom also comes with an ensuite bathroom, which features a standing shower, Jacuzzi tub and two sinks.

The house has been appointed as a National Historic Landmark by the National Council on the Arts. It was dubbed "The Bond House" by Rodriguez himself, who explained the house reminded him of "the sophisticated ambiance and international allure" of Sean Connery's interpretation of the James Bond character, according to the listing.