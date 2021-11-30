'Spider-Man: No Way Home' smashes Fandango's first-day pre-sales record for 2021

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has broken Fandango's record for a 2021 movie's first day of ticket pre-sales.

Advance tickets for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" went on sale at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. The demand from fans caused multiple ticketing websites to temporarily crash, including AMC Theatres, Fandango, Regal and Cinemark.

According to Fandango, it only took two hours to break the 2021 pre-sale record previously held by Marvel's "Black Widow."

Other films that the friendly neighborhood superhero swung past include "Avengers: Infinity War," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker", "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and his previous installment, "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which grossed $1.131 billion worldwide and is the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2019 and the 25th-highest-grossing movie of all time.

The pre-sales for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" are the biggest since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Following the first day of pre-sales, scalped tickets for the movie have been listed on eBay for as high as $25,000.

The latest installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man franchise follows Tom Holland's Peter Parker, who seeks the help of Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange to restore his secret identity after it has been revealed to the world. When a spell to restore the secret goes horribly wrong, Peter is forced to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man as some of the hero's most powerful adversaries from alternate universes are brought into his world.

In addition to Holland and Cumberbatch, the film stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei. The film is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producers and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are executive producers.

Deadline reports that the domestic estimates for the opening weekend of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" are expected to be well north of $100 million, landing in the top five December openings of all time. A survey of more than 2,000 of Fandango's moviegoers selected the upcoming blockbuster as the winter season’s most anticipated movie.

"’Spider-Man: No Way Home' promises to wrap a bow around 20 years of live-action Spider-Man movies, and anticipation is through the roof with fans anxious to see how Tom Holland's ‘Homecoming' trilogy concludes," Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said in a statement.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will swing into theaters on Dec. 17.