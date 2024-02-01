'Speed Racer' actor's $1M estate tied up in court after he died in plane crash without a will: docs

"Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny" actor Christian Oliver's $1 million estate is tied up in court nearly a month after his death in a plane crash, according to documents obtained by FOX Business.

At the time of Oliver's death, he did not have a will in place.

On March 1, a hearing will be held to decide if Konstantin Richter will be appointed executor of Oliver's $1 million estate, according to the documents.

Richter, reportedly a close family friend, was nominated by Oliver's parents, his closest living relatives.

ACTOR CHRISTIAN OLIVER REMEMBERED BY WIFE AFTER PLANE CRASH KILLS HIM AND COUPLE'S 2 YOUNG CHILDREN .

Oliver and his two daughters, Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, were killed after the aircraft they were traveling in "plummeted into the ocean" moments after takeoff from an island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials and reports said.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said the small, single-engine aircraft owned and piloted by Robert Sachs, a resident of the island of Bequia, crashed into the sea about one nautical mile west of the island of Petit Nevis around midday Jan. 4.

Legal expert Arash Sadat of Mills Sadat Dowlat LLP, told FOX Business when someone in California dies without a will in place, the "probate process is pretty simple."

"On March 1, 2024, the court will hold a hearing to decide whether Konstantin Richter — the person nominated by Christian Olver’s parents — will be appointed as executor of Christian’s estate," Sadat said. "If there’s an interested person that doesn’t want Mr. Richter to be appointed, they can object. If no one objects, the court will likely appoint Mr. Richter as executor."

Sadat noted that, in cases like Oliver's, property and assets are usually liquidated.

"Once all of the money is sitting in one place, the executor will ask the court for approval to distribute it. Here, because Christian was not married and has no [living] children, the estate will go to his parents — his closest living relatives," he added.

Oliver, whose legal name was Christian Klepser, was previously married to his daughters' mother, Jessica Klepser. Christian and Jessica tied the knot in 2010 but filed for separation in 2021. Their divorced was finalized in June 2023.

Shortly after the accident, Jessica released a statement on behalf of the family through her place of employment, Wundabar Pilates.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members," her statement said. "Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

After giving some details of the accident, Klepser shared some details about her two young daughters.

"Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performance," she said. "Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.

"The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities."

Klepser also spoke about Oliver, who she noted was an actor both in the U.S. and in Europe, as well as a real estate agent.

"His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him," she noted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Oliver "worked with the likes of Steven Soderbergh in ‘The Good German’ opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney, Brian Singer and Tom Cruise in ‘Valkyrie’ and the Wachowskis in ‘Speed Racer’ and ‘Sense8,’" according to his website.

The actor also appeared in a 1995 film adaptation of the popular book series "The Baby-Sitters Club."

FOX Business' Emily Trainham and Tracy Wright contributed to this report