Sofia Vergara 'Griselda' lawsuit from real-life mobster's son permanently dismissed

A judge permanently dismissed a lawsuit brought against Netflix and Sofia Vergara for the streaming platform's new show "Griselda," Fox News Digital confirmed.

Michael Corleone Blanco, the son of the "Cocaine Godmother," Griselda Blanco, and his wife Marie filed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice Feb. 9 in Miami-Dade County Court, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Griselda's family had originally sued Netflix, Vergara and other parties Jan. 17, alleging "unauthorized" use of the family's "image, likeness and/or identity" for the fictional dramatization of Griselda's story.

It's unclear if a settlement led to the lawsuit's dismissal. Representatives for Netflix and Vergara did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In the original complaint, the Blanco family accused Netflix of using information it gained during sit-down interviews with Griselda's son Michael in the limited series without his consent or compensation.

Michael "devoted several years to meticulously documenting the private narratives of his, as well as his mother’s life, with the intention of publishing a book and developing a Spanish soap opera," the court documents stated.

The family insisted Netflix and other parties had "no prior knowledge" of the stories told by Michael during "confidential discussions."

The Cocaine Godmother's son previously slammed the project in an interview with Fox News Digital, emphasizing the Blanco family was not included in the making of the Netflix series.

"Sofia Vergara did not consult with any members of the Blanco family as a sign of respect or elicit family details in portraying my mother," he said. "When I learned of the ‘Griselda’ project, my team reached out to Sofia's camp and offered my consultation services."

Vergara, who portrays the Colombian drug lord in the Netflix series, claimed she was "not very aware" of the lawsuit at the time due to her press tour in an interview with Telemundo, according to "Today."

Michael told Fox News Digital that after receiving an invitation to sit down with Vergara's team, he was told "there was no room on the project."

"Sofia’s camp and the Netflix creators were disrespectful and ultimately produced the ‘Griselda’ project on their own for commercial gain, without key details from the Blanco family," he claimed. "After the sit-down at the table, my lawyers formally sent a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix and Sofia’s camp. As of today, Netflix nor Sofia’s camp has made any attempt to reconcile.

"Regardless of public information, basic respect is warranted," Michael continued. "I am Griselda’s only living son that has life rights agreements signed by Griselda herself in which she intended I carry out her life story. I am a businessman in the entertainment industry and comprehend the importance of motion pictures as I have a book to be released, based on the real story."

The Netflix show tells a dramatized version of Griselda Blanco's life as a Colombian drug lord. Griselda raised four children while rising through the ranks of the cartel. She was gunned down in 2012 at the age of 69. Griselda was often referred to as the "Cocaine Godmother" as well as the "female Pablo Escobar."

Vergara, who gained fame on "Modern Family," explained why she wanted to take on the role of the "Cocaine Godmother."

"I grew up during that time. I know that business," Vergara shared during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. "My brother was part of that business. He was killed in the ‘90s. I was very, like, ‘I know this character. I think I can do it.’

"One of the reasons why she was able to get away with so much was actually because she was a woman, and they were never thinking that a woman was capable of doing all the horrific things that she did."