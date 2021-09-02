‘Shark Tank’ stars Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington sued for fraud

"Shark Tank" stars Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington are being accused of fraud.

20 entrepreneurs around the country filed a lawsuit claiming the two business investors scammed them by allegedly using "fictional executives, false promises of financial success, and even illusions of being on the show ‘Shark Tank’ itself," a filing obtained by Entertainment Tonight claims.

The suit accuses the stars of running a "predatory fraud scheme to induce investors and entrepreneurs to hire one of two companies, InventureX or Ideazon," the outlet reports, citing legal documents.

The lawsuit claims Harrington is a "partner and primary executive of InventureX," while O'Leary is claimed to have "endorsed and recommended" both companies.

The plaintiffs allege that they were guaranteed help with "crowd funding to start their business" if they invested in the companies, according to the report.

The entrepreneurs even question if the companies actually exist.

O'Leary is a familiar face on "Shark Tank," having been on the show since 2009. Harrington, meanwhile, appeared on the show's first two seasons.

Reps for both stars did not immediately return Fox Business' requests for comment.