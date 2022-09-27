Shakira tax fraud: Spanish court orders pop star to stand trial

A Spanish court ordered pop star Shakira to stand trial for a tax fraud case that could land her in prison for more than 8 years Tuesday.

Shakira, 45, is accused of defrauding the Spanish government out of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer argues she spent less than half of each of those years inside of Spain.

A judge in Barcelona has now ordered her to appear for trial, though a date for proceedings has not been set.

The megastar rejected a plea deal in the case earlier this year, opening her up to a potential sentence of 8 years and two months in prison, as well as a fine of $24 million euros if convicted.

Representatives for Shakira expressed confidence in her case in a statement to Fox News Digital in late July.

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm," the representative said.

"Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process," the statement continued.

The alleged fraud took place during her 11-year relationship with professional soccer player Gerard Pique, who plays for Barcelona. The pair split in June but have two children together.

Shakira, originally from Colombia, has already repaid the $15 million she owed the Spanish government.