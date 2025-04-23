'Scream' star Neve Campbell's LA home on the market for $4.2M

Neve Campbell is ready to part ways with her Los Angeles home.

The "Scream" star has put her home in Sherman Oaks on the market for $4.287 million, in partnership with listing agents Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty – Los Feliz Brokerage and Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates.

Originally built in 1925, the home sits on 0.39 acres of secluded land, hidden behind a stone gate and tall trees on every side, including native redwoods and fruit trees, which were craned onto the property, making it the perfect home for anyone seeking privacy.

Much of the vegetation on the property was brought in by Cambpell and her partner, JJ Field, as they redesigned the home's landscaping. In the process, they also added a rotating fruit and vegetable garden and an irrigation system.

NEVE CAMPBELL EXITS 'SCREAM 6' OVER PAY DISPUTE: 'DID NOT EQUATE TO THE VALUE I HAVE BROUGHT TO THE FRANCHISE'

The 4,532-square-foot home features five bedrooms and five-and-a-half-bathrooms, as well as an additional dwelling unit (ADU) above the garage, which boasts its own address.

At street level, guests are greeted by the home's three-car garage with a black gate next to it, which opens up to reveal a set of stairs leading up to the main house. In addition to the staircase, there is also an elevator that goes from street level up to the main house.

A stone pathway lined with bricks and surrounded by lush green grass on either side, leads to a brick staircase, which leads up to the home's front porch and blue front door.

The colonial-style home features a brick front porch. On one side of the covered porch is an outdoor seating area with a couch and cozy armchair, while the other side includes a porch swing.

Once inside, visitors will find a large open floor plan with each room flowing seamlessly into the next, and the staircase leading to the upper levels directly in front of them. Each of the rooms on the main level of the home includes doors leading to the backyard.

On the left side of the home is the dining room, which can also be accessed from the lounge area on the front porch. The room features built-in cabinets for additional storage, as well as an ornate light fixture in the center.

Through the dining room, guests can find their way to the gourmet kitchen, which boasts white cabinets, marble countertops and all stainless-steel appliances, including a toaster oven, two ovens, a dishwasher, a microwave and a large refrigerator.

The kitchen's stainless-steel sink sits below a large window looking out onto the property. Additional storage and counterspace, as well as a stovetop, can be found on the large center island.

In addition to the dining room, the space connected to the kitchen can serve as an informal dining area. The area features a table large enough for eight guests.

Just steps away from the dining area is the cozy living room, which is surrounded by windows and features a wood-burning white marble fireplace. The room boasts light hardwood floors and is currently furnished with a small sectional sofa placed in front of a flat-screen TV.

A second sitting area can be found on the other side of the foyer, where guests will find another wood-burning fireplace with a white stone mantle. In addition to the fireplace, the room also features unique sconce lighting and windows looking out onto the outdoor playground.

The main level also includes a guest wing, which includes its own entrance and a private terrace. The guest suite also features its own ensuite bathroom, with both a standing shower and a bathtub.

Rounding out the main floor is another guest bedroom, which can also be used as an office. The room features built-in bookshelves and a storage area, as well as a fairly large closet hidden by multiple double doors.

Once upstairs, guests will find the remaining three bedrooms. There are two guest rooms, which share a bathroom, and the primary suite.

One of the bedrooms features a double bed, a small armchair and double doors which lead out to the room's private outdoor terrace.

The other bedroom is geared more toward children. It currently features a loft bed with a couch placed underneath, with a large built-in desk taking up the length of one of the walls and a cushioned bench built beneath the window on the other wall.

A third wall boasts a built-in bookshelf with cabinets underneath for added storage.

One of the key highlights of the home is the luxurious primary bedroom, which features its own private ensuite. The primary bedroom features a large window, bringing in natural light and providing views of the yard, as well as a wood-burning fireplace.

The spacious ensuite bathroom features two sinks with large mirrors and sconce lighting, providing the perfect place for two or more people to get ready for a night out. It also boasts a bathtub encased in white marble, as well as a standing shower.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Prior to entering the main house, guests will find themselves in the yard, which features many amenities.

Just outside the home's main living room is an outdoor dining area, found in a brick-layered courtyard with a wooden white patio providing shade. It includes a full outdoor kitchen with a mini-fridge, barbecue and sink, as well as bar seating.

In addition, the yard also boasts a lounge area, which is just steps away from the outdoor kitchen in a little brick courtyard. The current owners have hung up string lights to light up the area at night, which features a large couch and some armchairs.

A key feature of the backyard is the sizable swimming pool, which has an attached hut tub. Surrounding the pool are stone tiles and sections of grass, with multiple lounge chairs and umbrellas lining the edge of the pool for optimal relaxation.

Some of the unique features of the backyard are the outdoor sauna and the private outdoor shower.

The backyard also has many kid-friendly features, as it boasts various large grass areas, as well as a trampoline and a playground.

Lastly, the three-car garage features an ADU which can act as a space for guests or can become a rental property as it has its own address. The large studio apartment features a private entrance, its own bathroom, as well as a kitchen, living room and an area for a bed.