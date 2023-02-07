Sarah Michelle Gellar reacts to being sued by McDonald's over a Burger King commercial at 5 years old

Sarah Michelle Gellar was sandwiched in the middle of a food fight at the age of 5.

The now 45-year-old actress spoke out about the time she received heat from McDonald’s for starring in a Burger King commercial.

"This is really funny. This big campaign that I did for Burger King and I was 5…" Gellar remembered during an interview with BuzzFeed UK.

"I was the first person to say another competitor's name in a job… McDonald's turned around… sued the advertising agency, Burger King and me at 5."

In the 1980s commercial, a young Gellar is seen sitting on a bench in purple overalls with her hair in two pigtails wrapped in white bows.

"Do I look 20% smaller to you? I must to McDonald’s. When I order a regular burger at McDonald’s, they make it with 20% less meat than Burger King. Unbelievable!" an adorable Gellar stated in the commercial.

"Luckily, I know a perfect way to show McDonald’s how I feel, I go to Burger King."

Despite being in the middle of a food war, Gellar recalled not eating a lot of fast food when she was younger. But she admitted that while she was filming the commercial, she did have a hankering for it.

"When we were there, I just wanted a burger. I was so excited because my mom said I could have the burger," she told the media outlet.

Gellar said she also discovered how the fast-food giant made their burgers look so appetizing.

"What I learned on that day is that when they make the burgers for commercials, they glue each seed on it to make it look all perfect and beautiful… then they shellac it, and they paint it. You guys, TV is not real," she revealed.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Although Gellar was in hot water for a conflict of interest during her childhood, she rose to fame for her role in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," from 1997 until 2003.

The actress is making her return to television, starring in Paramount+’s "Wolf Pack."

The mother of two plays Kristin Ramsey on the new series, an expert who moves to Los Angeles to find the arsonist who started the wildfires.