Robert Redford's California oasis listed for $4.15 million

The way things were is no longer the way things are for Robert Redford, who has placed his San Francisco Bay oasis on the market for $4.15 million.

Redford, 88, is spending more time at his New Mexico residence he shares with his wife, environmental artist Sibylle Szaggars, finding it an opportune time to list the property in Tiburon, California, which is situated only nine miles away from San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.

"Sadly, we are not able to spend as much time in Tiburon as we would like, as we are now spending more time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Sibylle has been creating new art there and focusing on her fine art gallery, Sibylle Szaggars Redford Fine Art," Redford said.

"And the two of us are devoting a great deal of time to the non-profit organization, The Way of the Rain, also headquartered in Santa Fe, which produces educational and artistic performances to protect the environment and promote global conservation efforts," the "Way We Were" star explained.

Built on the water, the property is nearly 3,000 square feet, and has 10 rooms. Both the interior and the exterior were recently remodeled, including several of the outdoor living spaces.

"We made cosmetic changes to the interior to brighten things up and create more of a coastal feel inside. And we love spending time outside, so we improved the outdoor terraces and gardens, creating more of an inviting flow between the home’s indoor and outdoor spaces," Redford said.

"We love Mediterranean gardens and Tiburon’s climate is perfect for plants like lavender, jasmine and succulents, all water-wise plants which now grace the outdoor spaces around the home."

Inside, the stunning Chef's Kitchen captivates the eye, including a breakfast nook, walk-in pantry and premier appliances.

The home has many sources of light, including in the ‘Great Room,’ which features high ceilings and skylights.

"We were immediately struck by the warmth of the home with its light-filled rooms, along with the views of Keil Cove, the San Francisco Bay and Angel Island — the home has lovely and distinct views from each room," Redford said of when he first saw the residence. "We also were attracted to the privacy that the home offers, as it sits on a quiet, unpaved cul-de-sac, which does not experience a lot of traffic."

The home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Additional features include a two-car garage and over 1,000 square feet of outdoor decks.

Redford said he and his wife have greatly enjoyed the area the home is located in, as well.

"We have a long history with and great affection for the town of Tiburon, having previously owned other homes in the area. We have always loved the fact that one can walk to most places, not only stores and restaurants, but also hiking trails in the nearby open space," he said.

"The town’s promenade, which has wonderful views of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge, is a favorite spot of ours — it has a friendly vibe, and we enjoy walking the path and exchanging greetings with other walkers, both people and dogs! And the ferry located in the town center is convenient for accessing various destinations in the Bay Area."