Rappers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sue Triller for $28 million

The social media video platform Triller is facing a $28 million lawsuit from music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz over allegedly failing to pay them for the sale of their "Verzuz" series.

The pair created the show as a web series during the Covid-19 pandemic, which pits artists, producers, and songwriters against each other in a rap battle format. The show was initially broadcasted on Instagram Live but later reached many other social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Fire TV. Triller bought the rights of the show from Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, whose real names are Kasseem Dean and Timothy Mosley, in January 2021.

However, the artists now claim the Tik Tok competitor defaulted on their deal after two payments in a lawsuit, obtained by TMZ.

After Triller initially defaulted on their payments, Timbaland and Swizz said they negotiated a new payment deal. This time the company allegedly made one payment but not the remaining agreed-upon balance by the January deadline.

The artists are seeking compensatory damages of $28 million as well as additional fees and costs of $95,000.

"Defendants have failed and refused to respond to plaintiffs’ written notice and demand for payment," Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s lawyers said in the lawsuit, according to Billboard. "To date, defendants have failed and refused to make any payment to Mosley and Dean of the past due sums due and owing, and defendants continue in default of their payment obligations."

Triller denied the accusations, claiming they have paid both artists millions in cash and company stock.

"This is truly unfortunate and we hope it is nothing more than a misunderstanding driven by lawyers. We do not wish to air our dirty laundry in the press, but we have paid Swizz and Tim millions in cash and in stock," a company representative told TMZ. "No one has benefited as much from Triller to date.

"Triller has helped fuel VERZUZ to new heights - making it the global cultural phenomenon it is today. We hope to resolve this amicably and quickly, and truly hope it's just a misunderstanding. If we are forced to defend it, we are more than optimistic the truth and facts are on our side."