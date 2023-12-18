Princess Diana's dress sells for over $1M, sets new world record

Princess Diana has set a new world record at Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies.

The late princess' Jacques Azagury 1985 ballerina-length evening dress with illustration sold for $1,148,000, setting a new world record for the most expensive Princess Diana dress ever sold.

Diana wore the dress in Florence, Italy, on April 23, 1985.

The dress sold for 11 times the original estimated price of $100,000. The previous most expensive dress Diana wore sold for $604,800.

The iconic dress had padded shoulder pads with a black velvet bodice with embroidered stars. The bottom half of the dress had a two-tier royal blue organza skirt with a sash and bow.

The dress' designer, Azagury, spoke to People magazine in November about his time working with the late royal.

"She was the only person I was really excited to meet, time after time," Azagury, who designed for Diana for 12 years up until her death in a Paris car crash in 1997, told the outlet. "Every moment was so exciting to me, and we had so much fun. I never got any of the troubled Diana. Whenever we were together, it was just joyous."

Another article of Diana's clothing was sold at the auction on Saturday. A blush-pink chiffon Emanuels blouse sold for $381,000, nearly four times its original estimation of $80,000.

Diana wore the blouse during an official engagement photo shoot with Prince Charles that was featured in the 1981 issue of Vogue.

Emanuels sold the garment from her collection in 2010 and the shirt was on display at the exhibition "Diana: Her Fashion Story" at Kensington Palace from 2017 to 2019.

The garments were sold on the auction's last day, the "Glamour, Grace & Greatness: Classic Hollywood Auction" event.

The four-day auction event sold over $7 million worth of Hollywood memorabilia.