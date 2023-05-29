Portrait of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for whopping $1.3M at Cannes Film Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio is a hot ticket – even in art form.

A portrait of the Hollywood hunk sold for a whopping $1.3 million at the amfAR Cannes gala last week. The charity raises money for AIDS research.

DiCaprio was in town for the Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming project with Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The actor was accompanied at the event by his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, who according to attendees stood up with glee to record the slew of people bidding on her son's portrait, per Variety.

According to the auctioneer, artist Damien Hirst was hired to paint the actor on canvas. The piece was later bought by a private collector, who then chose to donate the artwork to amfAR, with the intention that someone else could hang DiCaprio in their living room.

In addition to his mother, DiCaprio was joined by his stepfather David Ward. Both accompanied DiCaprio to the charity gala the previous year.

DiCaprio's face was not the most lucrative piece on the market, however, with a new Aston Martin sports car selling for $1.6 million at the auction.

Other items that sold included white-gold earrings from Chopard for $300,000, a glass sculpture by Anthony James seen in the Netflix film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," for $270,000 and a collection of 18 dresses from the biggest fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton, for $650,000.

DiCaprio's movie also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. The movie received a nine-minute standing ovation from the Cannes crowd, per The Hollywood Reporter.