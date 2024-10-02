Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Published

Pink Floyd sells recorded music catalog for $400M

British rock band Pink Floyd reportedly signed over its recorded music catalog and name and likeness rights to Sony Music

British rock band Pink Floyd has reportedly sold its recorded music catalog, along with its name and likeness rights, to Sony Music for $400 million. 

Sources told Variety the legendary rock band had come to an agreement after decades of fighting among band members. According to the outlet, this deal only includes recorded music rights, not songwriting. 

Pink Floyd's music catalog is one of the most valuable in contemporary music with albums such as "Dark Side of the Moon," "The Wall," "Wish You Were Here," "Animals," "Meddle," "Piper at the Gates of Dawn" and "More."

Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd has reportedly reached a deal to sell its recorded music catalog for $400 million. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the outlet, Sony has spent more than $1 billion on music catalogs, from Bob Dylan to Bruce Springsteen. 

Pink Floyd did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. 

Pink Floyd's music catalog has reportedly been in play for years. Variety reported the band nearly closed a deal in 2022 for $500 million, but infighting among band members killed the deal. 

Members of Pink Floyd

Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Syd Barrett and Rick Wright of Pink Floyd. (Keystone Features/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Specifically, Roger Waters' comments against Israel and Ukraine and being in favor of Russia made it difficult for the deal to close, according to Variety.

Pink Floyd posing

Nick Mason, Rick Wright, Syd Barrett and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, 1967. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In 2022, Pink Floyd released its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine. "Hey Hey Rise Up" features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox.

Pink Floyd was founded in London in the mid-1960s and helped forge the U.K. psychedelic scene before releasing influential 1970s albums such as "The Dark Side of the Moon," "Wish You Were Here" and "The Wall."

David Gilmour and Roger Waters

David Gilmour and Roger Waters in 2010. (Dave M. Benett/CI Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images)

Waters, an original member, quit in 1985, and the remaining members of Pink Floyd last recorded together in 1994 for the album "The Division Bell."

