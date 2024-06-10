Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens' former LA home hits the market for $4.9M

Paul Reubens' former Los Angeles home has hit the market for just under $5 million.

The Pee-wee Herman actor's former home is located in "The Oaks" private neighborhood of Los Feliz. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom single family home is listed for $4.995 million.

The home has not been on the market in nearly 40 years and sits on an approximately 1.4-acre lot. The home is a single-story, according to the Douglas Elliman listing, held by Juliette Hohnen.

The property has views of the Hollywood Sign, the Griffith Observatory and is perfect for nature lovers. There are walking trails and wildlife on the lot.

‘PEE-WEE HERMAN’ STAR PAUL REUBENS REMEMBERED BY HOLLYWOOD: ‘HUGE LOSS FOR COMEDY’

The living room has sliding glass doors that lead to an outdoor pool and spa. There is a den in the home that has a wet bar and fireplace. Two bedrooms in the home have Jack-and-Jill bathrooms, while the primary bedroom offers a sitting room, a dressing area and an enclosed aviary.

The kitchen is decorated with vintage wallpaper and has a built-in breakfast nook. There is a pantry/laundry room off of the kitchen.

Reubens, who was best known for playing the beloved children's character Pee-wee Herman, died in July due to acute myelogenous leukemia, his representative confirmed to Fox News Digital in September.

According to the National Cancer Institute, acute myelogenous leukemia is a "cancer of the blood and bone marrow" and it is the most common form of acute leukemia in adults.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital after the comedian's death, it was revealed that Reubens had privately battled cancer for years.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," his longtime rep said in a statement.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," she added.

In a personal statement that was shared after his death, Reubens apologized for not revealing his health struggles and expressed his love for his fans.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," he wrote in a statement on his social media pages.

He continued, "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reubens created the character of Pee-wee Herman after joining the Los Angeles improv troupe The Groundlings in the late 1970s. In 1981, he debuted "The Pee-wee Herman Show" at the Roxy Theater on the Sunset Strip, performing for children at weekly matinées and adults during a midnight show.

"The Pee-wee Herman Show" became a hit and gained an even greater following nationwide when it began airing as a special on HBO.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Due to its success on the small screen, Warner Bros. was interested in taking Pee-wee to the silver screen with the movie that was Tim Burton's directorial debut, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," in 1985. The film became a box-office success, grossing more than $40 million and gaining a cult following. Reubens went on to reprise his role as Pee-wee in the 1988 sequel "Big Top Pee-wee," which was a critical and box-office disappointment.

In 1986, Reubens launched his CBS live-action children's television show, "Pee-wee's Playhouse," which ran for five seasons and won 22 Emmy Awards. Reuben himself was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards, winning two.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Aside from his work as Pee-wee, Reubens appeared in several other television shows and movies, including "30 Rock," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Life During Wartime," "Gotham," "The Blacklist" and "What We Do in the Shadows."

FOX Business' Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.