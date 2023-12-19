Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published

Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward's former Beverly Hills home selling for nearly $8M

Hollywood stars lived in home in 1960s, were famously photographed on estate in 1962

close
All profits to charity. video

How Paul Newman went from all profits to charity

All profits to charity.

Hollywood "it" couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's former Beverly Hills estate has hit the market for $7.99 million.

Woodward, now 93, and Newman were photographed at their home by the New York Daily News in 1962, four years after the couple married in 1958.

The home is currently owned by Taylor Anne Crichton, the daughter of late "Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton, according to Architectural Digest. The outlet reported that Taylor bought the home for $7.35 million in 2021.

joanne woodward, paul newmans home

Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman's former Beverly Hills home has hit the market. (Getty Images / Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

The property is nestled on 1.2 acres in Beverly Hills. The gated property embodies "tranquility and elegance," per the property description.

PAUL NEWMAN SAYS JOANNE WOODWARD MADE HIM A 'SEXUAL CREATURE': 'WE LEFT A TRAIL OF LUST ALL OVER THE PLACE'

The Colonial Revival-style home is 4,276 square feet and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The kitchen is full of "top-of-the-line finishes" and connects to a walk-in pantry and separate wine storage.

Kitchen

Newman and Woodward's former estate has hit the market for nearly $8 million. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

Bedroom

The couple's former home has four bedrooms. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in their home

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward are shown in their home for a feature for the New York Daily News. (New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images)

The primary entertainment location in the home is the living room, which features a black marble fireplace. On the roof of the home is a terrace with a cabana that looks over the backyard and swimming pool.

Living room

The living room has a black marble fireplace. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward pose in their home

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward are shown in 1962. (New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images)

Pool

The Beverly Hills home has an outdoor pool. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Also located in the backyard is a loggia, which is an outdoor corridor with a fully covered roof and an outer wall that is open to the outdoors. In the loggia is a stone fireplace and a custom swing sofa.

Cabana

The roof of the home has an outdoor cabana that looks out at the pool. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

Bocce court

The grounds have a bocce court. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

There is also a bocce court, citrus trees and wooded paths located on the grounds.

The impressive property is listed by Benjamin Ballarin, Kevin Dees and Sebastian Spader of Carolwood Estates.

Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward wedding

Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman tied the knot in 1958. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in New York

Paul Newman died in 2008 and Joanne Woodward celebrated her 93rd birthday in February. (Bruce Glikas / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

The "Long, Hot Summer" stars were a household name during Hollywood's Golden Age and were married for 50 years before Newman's death in 2008. Woodward, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2007, celebrated her 93rd birthday this year.

The couple had three daughters: Nell, 64, Melissa, 62, and Claire, 58.