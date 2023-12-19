Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward's former Beverly Hills home selling for nearly $8M

Hollywood "it" couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's former Beverly Hills estate has hit the market for $7.99 million.

Woodward, now 93, and Newman were photographed at their home by the New York Daily News in 1962, four years after the couple married in 1958.

The home is currently owned by Taylor Anne Crichton, the daughter of late "Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton, according to Architectural Digest. The outlet reported that Taylor bought the home for $7.35 million in 2021.

The property is nestled on 1.2 acres in Beverly Hills. The gated property embodies "tranquility and elegance," per the property description.

The Colonial Revival-style home is 4,276 square feet and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The kitchen is full of "top-of-the-line finishes" and connects to a walk-in pantry and separate wine storage.

The primary entertainment location in the home is the living room, which features a black marble fireplace. On the roof of the home is a terrace with a cabana that looks over the backyard and swimming pool.

Also located in the backyard is a loggia, which is an outdoor corridor with a fully covered roof and an outer wall that is open to the outdoors. In the loggia is a stone fireplace and a custom swing sofa.

There is also a bocce court, citrus trees and wooded paths located on the grounds.

The impressive property is listed by Benjamin Ballarin, Kevin Dees and Sebastian Spader of Carolwood Estates.

The "Long, Hot Summer" stars were a household name during Hollywood's Golden Age and were married for 50 years before Newman's death in 2008. Woodward, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2007, celebrated her 93rd birthday this year.

The couple had three daughters: Nell, 64, Melissa, 62, and Claire, 58.