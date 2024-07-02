Orlando Bloom's former Los Angeles home hits market for nearly $5 million

Orlando Bloom's formerly famous "black house" is now on the market.

The four-bedroom, three and a half bathroom home has been placed on sale for $4.9 million. The home sits tucked away from the street on a 0.75-acre property. Bloom famously painted the home black when he lived there, a decision that received a lot of backlash.

"When Orlando did it, it was very controversial, and now it’s pretty trendy to have a black house," listing agent Sam O’Connor of O’Connor Estates, which is listing the property, told Mansion Global.

Natural light and beautiful views are available from every room in the house, with each room featuring large windows and access to the outside. The home is surrounded by greenery, whether it be trees or flowers.

ORLANDO BLOOM CONFESSES TO EXTREME WELLNESS TREND THAT GAVE HIM ‘SENSATION OF DEATH’

The 3,310-square-foot home was originally built in 1940 and features a semiopen floor plan. In addition to big windows and access to the yard, the spacious living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace as well as recess lighting and wood floors.

Connected to the living room is the dining room with a unique chandelier and access to the backyard.

From there, people can walk into the kitchen, which features a second wood-burning fireplace and beamed wood ceilings.

The kitchen also boasts a center island with additional seating, plenty of cabinets and storage space, and white marble countertops.

The home's four bedrooms each have their own style, with one boasting a wall with wood paneling and another featuring a built-in bookcase on one of the walls.

The home's primary bedroom is very spacious and has a private entrance to the backyard. In addition, the primary bedroom also has a walk-in closet and a large ensuite bathroom, which features a standing shower and bathtub.

In addition to the four bedrooms, the home also features a room that can be used as a dedicated office space, a playroom or whatever is needed, and it has the home's third fireplace.

The outside of the home is just as captivating as the interior. In the backyard, guests will find an outdoor dining area situated next to a barbecue, lounge chairs and a fire pit.

Around the corner from the patio is a large swimming pool with a decorative waterfall and steps leading up to a seating area on top of the hill that boasts views of downtown Los Angeles.

Bloom lived in the home with ex-wife Miranda Kerr from the early 2000s until 2014. During that time, the home was infamously raided by the "Bling Ring," a group of young people that broke into celebrity homes from 2008 to 2009. The group stole many objects of value from Bloom, including his watch collection.

"I’ve been collecting watches since … I started making movies, I’d buy one each movie," Bloom said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in February 2023, later adding he got five of the 10 stolen watches back.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS