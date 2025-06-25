New Jersey poised to soon become 'top three film destination,' says NJDEA CEO

The home state of Hollywood A-listers like Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson and Michael B. Jordan, New Jersey is staying true to its star-studded roots, becoming one of the nation's most sought-after film destinations in recent years.

Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix have all embraced the Garden State as a film hub, since Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Film and Digital Media Tax Credit in 2018. In 2023, 547 projects were filmed in New Jersey, generating $592 million, compared with $67 million in 2017, according to Variety.

Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, who assumed the role in 2018, told FOX Business that the emerging impact of the state’s film industry goes far beyond A-list actors and box office buzz.

"Film and TV started in New Jersey, way back in the day under Thomas Edison, in Fort Lee, New Jersey. We were Hollywood before there was a Hollywood," said Sullivan. "We're bringing ourselves back to the top of the pack with major investments, because we see a huge economic opportunity here. It’s fun to have celebrities running around making movies, but it’s really impactful to small businesses, construction workers and vendors who support the industry," Sullivan said.

Netflix recently broke ground in May on its $1 billion project that is expected to transform the Fort Monmouth army installation into a nearly 500,000-foot production studio. Lionsgate also announced their forthcoming 300,000-square-foot production facility in Newark in 2022, along with a 1.6-million-square-foot film and television space in Bayonne.

For Sullivan, the commitment to long-term production made by Netflix, Lionsgate and 1888 Studios – named after the year Thomas Edison patented the motion film camera – means "a ton of jobs for New Jersey residents."

"Carpentry, electricians, set design, costume design, hair and makeup, catering, craft services, security, lighting, all kinds of jobs that are supported by the film industry," he added.

Sullivan suggested that New Jersey will be a "top three film destination" once the production studios are up-and-running. While Lionsgate and Netflix have expected completion dates in 2027 and 2028 respectively, 1888 Studios anticipates full operation by 2026.

New Jersey’s recent work to incentivize the film industry comes amid the Trump administration's efforts to keep film production in America. President Donald Trump announced in early May a plan to impose a 100% tariff on foreign-produced movies.