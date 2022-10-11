Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ slammed for not adding ‘trigger’ warning to Mila Kunis film

Netflix's viewers are suggesting the company add a "trigger" warning to a new thriller, "Luckiest Girl Alive," starring Mila Kunis.

The film, based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, includes disturbing scenes of sexual violence, surviving a gang rape and a horrific high school shooting.

"Luckiest Girl Alive" focuses on Kunis’ character as a New York City magazine writer whose "perfectly crafted" life begins to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her "harrowing" high school history, and she begins to question the choices she made as a teenager.

Although Netflix briefly noted that the R-rated film features "sexual violence" and "threat" at the beginning of the movie, critics pointed out that the warning isn’t clear to viewers.

"Wow #LuckiestGirlAlive really, really needed trigger warning. Graphic sexual violence," one Twitter user wrote.

"#LuckiestGirlAlive tells a powerful story of SA & the resulting PTSD. Mila Kunis is in top form. But the film should really come with a prominent trigger warning @netflix. It’s a tough watch," another person suggested.

"Hey @netflix? A trigger warning at the start of #LuckiestGirlAlive might be a good idea…" a viewer added.

This isn’t the first time Netflix received backlash for not including a clear trigger warning in a show with scenes viewers found disturbing.

In May 2018, there were calls for the streaming service to cancel the controversial series "13 Reasons Why" following the second season’s finale episode – which includes a graphic sexual assault scene that some viewers felt crossed the line.

Although the episode did include a warning that informed watchers the show would have disturbing scenes, some viewers believed the series went too far and some even called for "13 Reasons Why" to be canceled.

Since "Luckiest Girl Alive" was released on Netflix on Oct. 7, movie critics gave the film a rating of 41%, and 77% with regular viewers, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The streamer's new film also stars Connie Britton, Luke Harrison and Chiara Aurelia.

Reps for Netflix and Kunis did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.