Netflix renews 'Monster' and 'The Watcher' for new seasons

Following the success of Netflix's "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "The Watcher," the streaming service is ordering more seasons.

"Monster" is getting two new installments of the anthology series and "The Watcher" has been renewed for a second season.

Both shows were created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

According to Netflix’s press release, the future installments of "Monster" will "tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

"Monster" was a huge success, with Netflix sharing it quickly became the streaming service’s second most popular English television season. Evan Peters portrayed Dahmer in the series.

As of Nov. 1, "Monster" received over 934 million view hours.

"Audiences can't take their eyes off ‘Monster’ and ‘The Watcher,'" Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, said. "The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on ‘Monster’ along with Eric Newman on ‘The Watcher’ are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world."

Bajaria continued: "The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the ‘Monster’ and ‘Watcher’ universes."

Family members of Dahmer’s victims spoke out after the Netflix series premiered, sharing their opinions on the show.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of Anthony Hughes, spoke to the Guardian briefly last month and said the way the show portrayed her son’s death and the aftermath "didn't happen."

"I don't see how they can do that," Hughes, 85, shared with the outlet. "I don't see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there."

The outlet noted that Hughes said it was difficult to talk about her son's murder and politely hung up the phone.

Shirley is not the only family member related to Dahmer’s victims to share their opinion on the hit Netflix show. Eric Perry, a cousin of Errol Lindsey, took to Twitter in September and deemed the show "retraumatizing" to the victim's families.

However, the real estate thriller, "The Watcher," has not received the same backlash that "Monster" did.

The show is loosely based on a true story about a family who purchased their dream home in New Jersey before their life is turned upside down by a person sending them letters signed by "The Watcher."

Bobby Cannavale, Ted Sarandos, Naomi Watts, Mia Farrow, Bela Bajaria and Peter Friedlander star in the first season.