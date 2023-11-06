Netflix announces more price hikes ahead of the holidays

Just as the holiday season kicks off, Netflix is pausing the joy with another price hike coming to the streaming service.

In early November, many Netflix users reported receiving an email with information that their plan prices were going to increase next month.

The company says they sent out an email with details about the price change and that subscribers would receive the message one month before the billing date will increase.

In the email to members, Netflix stated that the price hike will allow the streaming service "to deliver even more value for your membership — with stories that lift you up, move you or simply make your day a little better."

Over the summer, Netflix slammed the brakes on the basic membership without ads for new or returning subscribers, which had risen to $11.99 per month.

Netflix says if you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on the plan until you change plans or cancel the account.

Netflix detailed the new prices and packages as follows, offering threes different options:

- Standard with ads:

Ad-supported, all but a few movies and TV shows available, unlimited mobile games

Watch on 2 supported devices at a time

Watch in Full HD

Download on 2 supported devices at a time

$6.99 per month

- Standard plan:

Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

Watch on 2 supported devices at a time

Watch in Full HD

Download on 2 supported devices at a time

Option to add 1 extra member who doesn't live with you

$15.49 per month

- Premium plan:

Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

Watch on 4 supported devices at a time

Watch in Ultra HD

Download on 6 supported devices at a time

Option to add up to 2 extra members who don't live with you

Netflix spatial audio

$22.99 per month

The company says additional members can also be added to the standard and premium plans for $7.99 each per month.